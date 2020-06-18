10m ago

Body of girl, 3, found stabbed, dumped in Orange Farm

Canny Maphanga
The body of a three-year-old girl has been found by police.
André Damons
  • A three-year-old girl's body has been found dumped in Orange Farm. She had stab wounds to her upper body.
  • Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder.
  • No arrests have been made.

Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a three-year-old girl was found dumped in Orange Farm.

"Today 18 June 2020 at about 06:00, a person was collecting plastic waste when he noticed the body of a three-year-old girl in a plastic bin. He called the police," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 on Thursday.

Upon arrival, they noticed the girl had stab wounds to her upper body.

"It was further established the child was reported missing yesterday, 17 June 2020, in Orange Farm," said Makhubele.

No arrests have been made yet.

