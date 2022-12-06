Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Limpopo village pit toilet

The boy was reported missing on Sunday after he was last seen by his uncle in Tshino Nditwanin village.

Several law enforcement units recovered his body from a pit toilet on Monday afternoon.

Provincial police chief Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe urged parents to be extra vigilant when looking after their children.

The body of a three-year-old boy was recovered from a pit toilet in a village outside Vuwani in Limpopo on Monday, police said on Tuesday.



His parents had reported his disappearance to the police on Sunday.

Ledwaba said the unit - including the K9 search and rescue team, provincial search and rescue crew, EMS, and local police - had embarked on the hunt for the boy, "which culminated in this horrific discovery".

"The team conducted a search focusing inside the victim’s yard. This after the K9 reacted in the vicinity of the pit toilet.

"The members then started digging the pit toilet after conducting tests to determine what might be inside. The body was subsequently found and was handed over to the local police," Ledwaba said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe warned parents to be extra vigilant in taking care of their children.

"This kind of incidents can only be avoided if we, as parents, exercise extra caution and care and look after our children at all times."



