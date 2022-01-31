Body of missing Free State teen found, stabbed, half naked

The body of a missing teen has been found in Harrismith in the Free State.

On Sunday, police received a report of a body found near the Skomplaas section of Intabazwe in Harrismith.

In what police have described as a "horrific" find, the body was showing signs of decomposition when officers arrived on the scene. The teen appeared to have been stabbed, said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

"On arrival at the scene the body was decomposed and half naked with multiple stab wounds at the back," said Mophiring.

The body was identified as that of 16-year-old Luyanda Mvelase by his mother.

The teenager went missing in Intabazwe on Wednesday.

A case of murder is being investigated, added Mophiring.

Mophiring said the murder had, "... shocked the police, family, and community".

"Any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) can contact Harrismith police on 058 624 1000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the MySAPS app."