Body of missing teen girl found among pod of dolphins in Llandudno

A 15-year-old girl's body has been found floating with dolphins in Llandudno on Saturday.

The teen allegedly slipped off rocks before being swept away by rip currents on Friday.

NSRI said drones were used to locate the missing teen.

The body of a 15-year-old teenager has been found on Saturday afternoon floating onshore accompanied by a pod of dolphins in Llandudno near a rescue craft.



The teen allegedly slipped off rocks before being swept away by rip currents on Friday. It's understood she was with a group of friends when the incident occurred.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the team together with police scuba diving search team and the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) drone efforts located the body of the teenager floating on the water services.

READ | Matric learner drowns at Willows in Gqeberha

"Police divers recovered the body of the teenager and was [taken] to the NSRI Hout Bay rescue station. [Her] family and friends have been briefed and have requested for privacy in this time of mourning," Lambinon said.

The body has been has since been taken into the care by police and government health forensic pathology service.



