Body of missing woman found on Table Mountain

The body of a missing woman was found on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Tuesday, authorities said.



A Western Cape Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rescue team located her body at around 13:30, said EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick.

"The woman presumably fell or jumped from the top of Table Mountain," she added.

The EMS drone was initially deployed at 08:35 on Tuesday to look for her.

The rescue team had assisted with the search by foot due to bushes obstructing the view of the drone technician.

Bessick had earlier said: "The woman has been missing since Monday and a missing person's report was filed at SAPS Stellenbosch. She was seen walking up the mountain on Friday and her bag was found during the early hours of Saturday on top of the mountain, in the Fountain Ravine area."

The EMS extended its condolences to her loved ones.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: "The identity of the deceased will be known once a DNA test is conducted."