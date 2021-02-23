5m ago

add bookmark

Body of missing woman found on Table Mountain

Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman's body was found on Table Mountain.
A woman's body was found on Table Mountain.
iStock

The body of a missing woman was found on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Tuesday, authorities said.

A Western Cape Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rescue team located her body at around 13:30, said EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick.

"The woman presumably fell or jumped from the top of Table Mountain," she added.

The EMS drone was initially deployed at 08:35 on Tuesday to look for her.

The rescue team had assisted with the search by foot due to bushes obstructing the view of the drone technician.

Bessick had earlier said: "The woman has been missing since Monday and a missing person's report was filed at SAPS Stellenbosch. She was seen walking up the mountain on Friday and her bag was found during the early hours of Saturday on top of the mountain, in the Fountain Ravine area."

The EMS extended its condolences to her loved ones.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: "The identity of the deceased will be known once a DNA test is conducted."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrimemissing persons
Lottery
1 person scoops R500k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1541 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 1166 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1523 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(+0.81)
ZAR/GBP
20.52
(+0.56)
ZAR/EUR
17.66
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.51
(+0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.12)
Gold
1805.41
(-0.29)
Silver
27.66
(-1.86)
Platinum
1240.99
(-2.25)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.57)
Palladium
2347.00
(-1.25)
All Share
65921.60
(-2.14)
Top 40
60345.76
(-2.52)
Financial 15
12233.98
(-1.21)
Industrial 25
86593.70
(-2.70)
Resource 10
65760.66
(-2.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo