Body of motorist retrieved after he was swept away by storm water in Tshwane

The body of a motorist was retrieved from a river in Roodeplaat, Tshwane after he was swept away by storm water on Saturday.

City emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said rescue services officials had to stop the search for the motorist on Saturday night because the water level had risen too high and it was very dark.

"The rescue resumed [on] Sunday morning and the vehicle was retrieved. The body of a male in his 50s has been recovered too."

The motorist was swept away when he tried to cross a flooded low level bridge along Seekoei Road. The vehicle became submerged and he drowned.

The city experienced heavy rain and storms on Saturday.

Mabaso said the E'skia Mphahlele Drive in the western area of the city was temporarily closed at night.

Motorists were directed to use other routes due to localised flooding in the road.

