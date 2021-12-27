8m ago

add bookmark

Body of North West teen found in house she was renting with boyfriend, who is now missing

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
André Damons

Police in the North West have opened an inquest docket after the badly decomposed body of a teenage girl was found in the house she was allegedly renting with her boyfriend.

The body of 15-year-old Tshegofatso Agnes Matibako was discovered on Thursday in a two-room house in Lomanyaneng near Mahikeng after neighbours noticed flies in the window and called the police.  

"After breaking the padlock and gained access into the house, the deceased's body, which was in a bad state of decomposition, was found lying naked on the mattress in one of the rooms. The deceased was identified by his brother as Tshegofatso Agnes Matibako," said police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane

READ | Decomposed body found in Verulam river in KZN

Tselanyane said that Matibako's boyfriend, a Lesotho national, was a person of interest to police as he was the last person seen with her. 

"His whereabouts and full identity (including his age) are unknown at this stage," said Tselanyane. 

Tselanyane said that at this stage police can not speculate how long the body had been in the room but that a postmortem would be conducted on Tuesday to determine the cause and time of death. 

Tselanyane urged anyone with information on the man's whereabouts to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Molatlhegi Lechoenyo on 082 455 6078 or crime stop on  08600 10111.

"Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS Application. All information received will be treated with strict confidentiality," Tselanyane said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westcrime
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.88
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.59
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,808.89
-0.1%
Silver
22.91
+0.1%
Palladium
1,979.50
+1.4%
Platinum
960.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
76.14
-0.9%
Top 40
65,023
0.0%
All Share
71,571
0.0%
Resource 10
68,621
0.0%
Industrial 25
92,576
0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo