Body of North West teen found in house she was renting with boyfriend, who is now missing

Police in the North West have opened an inquest docket after the badly decomposed body of a teenage girl was found in the house she was allegedly renting with her boyfriend.

The body of 15-year-old Tshegofatso Agnes Matibako was discovered on Thursday in a two-room house in Lomanyaneng near Mahikeng after neighbours noticed flies in the window and called the police.

"After breaking the padlock and gained access into the house, the deceased's body, which was in a bad state of decomposition, was found lying naked on the mattress in one of the rooms. The deceased was identified by his brother as Tshegofatso Agnes Matibako," said police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane

Tselanyane said that Matibako's boyfriend, a Lesotho national, was a person of interest to police as he was the last person seen with her.

"His whereabouts and full identity (including his age) are unknown at this stage," said Tselanyane.

Tselanyane said that at this stage police can not speculate how long the body had been in the room but that a postmortem would be conducted on Tuesday to determine the cause and time of death.

Tselanyane urged anyone with information on the man's whereabouts to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Molatlhegi Lechoenyo on 082 455 6078 or crime stop on 08600 10111.

"Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS Application. All information received will be treated with strict confidentiality," Tselanyane said.