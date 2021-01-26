Body of Northern Cape student who fell from tube found in Orange River

The body of 19-year-old Northern Cape psychology student Klarissa Joubert, who had been missing since Thursday, was found in the Orange River on Monday afternoon.

Joubert, a resident of Orania and second-year student at North-West University in Potchefstroom, was last seen on Thursday evening when she and a group of friends went tubing on the river.

According to police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana, Joubert lost her grip on the tube and fell into the water.

Orania Movement chief executive Joost Strydom said her body was found close to where the freak accident happened.

"Orania Security Services, the South African Police [Service] and official town representatives are on the scene to complete the huge operation that stretched over several days. During the search, Orania's official security groups, OraniaMED24, the police, farmers from the area and hundreds of volunteers worked day and night to find Klarissa," Strydom said.

He added that, while the family was grateful to every volunteer, they had requested privacy at this time.

