5h ago

add bookmark

Body of Northern Cape student who fell from tube found in Orange River

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Captain John Seeley (left), commanding officer of the Kimberley police's search-and-rescue team, on the scene of the search for Klarissa Joubert.
Captain John Seeley (left), commanding officer of the Kimberley police's search-and-rescue team, on the scene of the search for Klarissa Joubert.
Netwerk24

The body of 19-year-old Northern Cape psychology student Klarissa Joubert, who had been missing since Thursday, was found in the Orange River on Monday afternoon.

Joubert, a resident of Orania and second-year student at North-West University in Potchefstroom, was last seen on Thursday evening when she and a group of friends went tubing on the river.

According to police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana, Joubert lost her grip on the tube and fell into the water.

READ | Police search for teen who drowned while tubing on Orange River

Orania Movement chief executive Joost Strydom said her body was found close to where the freak accident happened.

klarissa
Klarissa Joubert

"Orania Security Services, the South African Police [Service] and official town representatives are on the scene to complete the huge operation that stretched over several days. During the search, Orania's official security groups, OraniaMED24, the police, farmers from the area and hundreds of volunteers worked day and night to find Klarissa," Strydom said.

He added that, while the family was grateful to every volunteer, they had requested privacy at this time. 

divers
Police on the scene where Klarissa Joubert went missing.


Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Man drowns in Hermanus in the Western Cape
Body recovered from KwaZulu-Natal river after four-day search
Man drowns while rescuing friend from dam
Read more on:
northern capekimberleydrownings
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 1860 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 900 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
40% - 1815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.87
(-0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.55
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.45)
Gold
1850.38
(-0.27)
Silver
25.35
(+0.11)
Platinum
1084.00
(-0.64)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2325.00
(+0.14)
All Share
64000.24
(-0.87)
Top 40
58877.89
(-0.89)
Financial 15
11694.38
(+1.25)
Industrial 25
87445.93
(-1.60)
Resource 10
61837.32
(-0.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo