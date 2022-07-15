28m ago

Body of SA teacher who died in China repatriated, family finally able to 'close this chapter'

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Nomaqocwa 'Noma' Blackie was finally laid to rest at home.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • NomaQocwa Blackie was found dead in her Shanghai apartment in April. 
  • For nearly three months, her family in Motherwell battled to convince Chinese authorities to release her body.
  • Blackie's remains finally landed home last Wednesday, and she was buried on Saturday. 

The South African teacher found dead in her Shanghai flat in China nearly three months ago died from unknown causes. 

This was revealed by the family of 29-year-old NomaQocwa Blackie this week.

Blackie, from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, went to China in 2017 to teach English.

She was found dead in her flat in Shanghai on 18 April this year.

Her body was finally repatriated last Wednesday after a dispute between her family and Chinese authorities, over an abridged birth certificate, was resolved.

The Motherwell-born woman was discovered on the floor next to her bed by Chinese police after her worried South African friend and colleague in Shanghai, Abongile Mboto, raised the alarm.  

Repatriation efforts had deadlocked because Chinese authorities demanded an unabridged certificate from Blackie's family in order to release her body.

Blackie's body arrived in the country last Wednesday - and she was buried on Saturday in a ceremony presided over by her beloved Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Her sister, Pumza Tuse, said the entire family, including her mother, Nombulelo, 68, were relieved they could finally lay her to rest. 

Tuse said:

It has been a long and unpleasant journey. We had been praying day and night for the repatriation. All we ever wanted was to close this chapter. We would also like to ask the media to give us space to heal from this pain in private.

Tuse would not talk further about the incident, saying they were still observing a mourning period.     

She said the cause of death was unknown.

Tuse said: "It was sudden death. No Covid-19, there was no illness found. She was well."  

Nombulelo previously told News24 that her daughter appeared healthy when she last talked to her on Zoom on Sunday, 17 April - the day before she was found dead. 

The public speculated on social media that she could have died from starvation due to the hard lockdown in Shanghai, but her family ruled this out. 

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and the South African Consul-General in Shanghai were aware of the death, Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said at the time.

Asked about the cause of death on Thursday, Monyela declined to answer the question and referred News24 to the family.  

In March, the Chinese government reinstituted a hard lockdown because of an apparent surge in cases. It enforced stringent rules that only allowed people to buy groceries online for delivery.

Monyela, at the time, said that although the Chinese authorities still needed to conduct the autopsy, indications were that the death was not related to the strict lockdown in place in Shanghai.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dirconomaqocwa blackiegqeberhaport elizabetheastern capediplomacyfunerals
