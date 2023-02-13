1h ago

add bookmark

Body of South African peacekeeper shot by sniper arrives home after deadly DRC mission

accreditation
Compiled by Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sergeant Vusumuzi Joseph Mabena, Major Omolemo Matlapeng and Captain Mathew Allan.
Sergeant Vusumuzi Joseph Mabena, Major Omolemo Matlapeng and Captain Mathew Allan.
PHOTO: Facebook
  • The body of a South African soldier who was killed by sniper fire over the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) arrived home on Sunday.
  • Flight Sergeant Vusumuzi Joseph Mabena was honoured with a final salute by officers and Defence Minister Thandi Modise.
  • He was part of a mission to protect civilians caught up in skirmishes in a campaign against government forces in the DRC.

The body of Flight Sergeant Vusumuzi Joseph Mabena arrived home on Sunday for his family to prepare their final farewells for the South African peacekeeper, who was killed when his helicopter came under fire in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The flight engineer was on a South African Air Force Oryx helicopter, sitting behind the pilot in command, Major Omolemo Matlapeng, who was apparently hit in the shoulder by the same sniper's bullet. The incident happened in Kiwanja, some 70km northeast of Goma in the North Kivu province.

READ | Sniper's bullet killed SA Air Force engineer, wounded pilot: Inside helicopter attack over Congo

On Sunday, his body was brought home to his distraught family. His remains were received at Waterkloof Air Force Base by his family, a committee of military officers, and Defence Minister Thandi Modise.

In a moving return, Modise sat with his family while prayers were offered. His coffin was covered in the South African flag and carried out by uniformed officers in a slow, precision march down a red carpet to a waiting hearse and a final salute.

In a statement, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack on the peacekeepers and said it "may constitute a war crime under international law".

The UN said eastern DRC was home to multiple armed groups, including the M23 rebels, which had been fighting a major campaign against government troops in recent months, supported by the UN mission there, as part of its mandate to protect civilians.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sandfvusumuzi joseph mabenadrcsouth africademocratic republic of the congomilitarysecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s your view on using disaster regulations to deal with SA’s power crisis?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I don’t think it’s the right move
25% - 1180 votes
I’m wary of the abuse of power
65% - 3054 votes
It’s the only way out of this mess
9% - 437 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.89
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.57
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.11
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.39
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
943.44
-0.1%
Palladium
1,537.62
-0.8%
Gold
1,863.15
-0.4%
Silver
21.99
-0.1%
Brent Crude
86.39
+2.2%
Top 40
73,192
+0.2%
All Share
79,178
+0.2%
Resource 10
72,609
+0.1%
Industrial 25
103,938
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,132
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo