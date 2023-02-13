Body of South African peacekeeper shot by sniper arrives home after deadly DRC mission

The body of a South African soldier who was killed by sniper fire over the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) arrived home on Sunday.

Flight Sergeant Vusumuzi Joseph Mabena was honoured with a final salute by officers and Defence Minister Thandi Modise.

He was part of a mission to protect civilians caught up in skirmishes in a campaign against government forces in the DRC.

The body of Flight Sergeant Vusumuzi Joseph Mabena arrived home on Sunday for his family to prepare their final farewells for the South African peacekeeper, who was killed when his helicopter came under fire in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The flight engineer was on a South African Air Force Oryx helicopter, sitting behind the pilot in command, Major Omolemo Matlapeng, who was apparently hit in the shoulder by the same sniper's bullet. The incident happened in Kiwanja, some 70km northeast of Goma in the North Kivu province.

READ | Sniper's bullet killed SA Air Force engineer, wounded pilot: Inside helicopter attack over Congo

On Sunday, his body was brought home to his distraught family. His remains were received at Waterkloof Air Force Base by his family, a committee of military officers, and Defence Minister Thandi Modise.

In a moving return, Modise sat with his family while prayers were offered. His coffin was covered in the South African flag and carried out by uniformed officers in a slow, precision march down a red carpet to a waiting hearse and a final salute.

In a statement, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack on the peacekeepers and said it "may constitute a war crime under international law".



WATCH || SA National Defence Force Soldier who died in Goma Lands in South Africa.



Information and Footage by Captain Tebogo August || Ad Astra Magazine || SA Air Force.#SANDF#SAAirForce#FreeTheEagle#RIPSASoldier pic.twitter.com/q7v5UHqoxM — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) February 12, 2023

The UN said eastern DRC was home to multiple armed groups, including the M23 rebels, which had been fighting a major campaign against government troops in recent months, supported by the UN mission there, as part of its mandate to protect civilians.



