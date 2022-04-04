JUST IN | Body of the wife of former Springbok coach found floating in pool in Gqeberha

The body of the wife of a former Springbok rugby coach was found floating in a swimming pool in Fairview, Gqeberha, on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the body of the 62-year-old woman was found in the pool at a house in Redbud Street at noon.

"The deceased is from Paarl, but was visiting family in Gqeberha. She was found in the pool by a family member. No foul play is suspected.

"The name of the deceased is withheld until her next of kin has been informed. The circumstances surrounding the drowning is under investigation," she said.

