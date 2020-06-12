Body of woman found dumped under tree in Dobsonville

According to the police, the victim was murdered elsewhere and her body was then dumped under a tree in an open veld in Dobsonville Extension 3, in Gauteng.

It is estimated the victim was in her early thirties.

Police have appealed to the public for any information.

A woman was killed and her body was dumped under a tree in an open veld in Dobsonville Extension 3, Gauteng, on Friday morning, police said.

According to the police, her body was dumped at about 07:00 and later found by residents who were on their way home after taking part in a protest.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was killed somewhere else and dumped in the place the body was found," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement.

MUST READ | Spike in murder rate since alcohol ban was lifted, says Cele

The preliminary investigation did not establish how she was killed.



It is estimated the victim was in her early thirties.

"The woman is unknown at the moment and the police are calling for anyone who might have reported a missing person or who have not seen his or her female family member to come to Doornkop police station," added Makhubele.

The police are appealing to any member of the public who might witnessed the incident or with information that can help in the investigation to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App. Callers can remain anonymous.