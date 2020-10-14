Body of woman found stuffed in a freezer at her own home

An 80-year-old woman was found stuffed in a freezer inside her own home.

Her body was discovered by the neighbours while they were helping her 10-year-old grandson to look for her.

The elderly woman's caregiver is being sought by the police, as they believe she can assist the investigation.

Police have launched a manhunt after an 80-year-old woman was found stuffed in a freezer at her own home in Pankop, near Mmamethlake.

According to the police, it is alleged the victim was staying with her 10-year-old grandson and a caregiver, who is believed to be from Lesotho.

The caregiver was hired by the family to look after the granny.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli on Monday said the young boy returned from school to find there was nobody at home. He realised the door to the house was wide open, but the burglar door was locked.

He then asked the neighbours as to the whereabouts of his granny and the caregiver.

Search

"The neighbours tried to assist in the search, while other family members were also informed about the matter," said Mdhluli.

While they were searching, they noticed that the coffee table, gas stove and a TV set were all placed on top of the freezer, which they found suspicious.

"They removed the items and discovered the lifeless body of the elderly woman inside the freezer," Mdhluli said.

The police and emergency personnel were called to the scene, and the woman was pronounced dead.

A case of murder was opened and police are appealing to a woman, named MmaThato, to immediately go to the nearest police station.

The police believe she can assist in the investigation.

SAPS

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred recently between March and September 2020, where a 91-year-old woman was severely assaulted by a caregiver, who had been hired to look after her.

Mdluli said that, after the incident, the 45-year-old suspect fled the scene and a case of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm was opened.

The woman, believed to be from Lesotho, was traced and arrested in Pretoria.

She is expected to appear in the Mbibana Magistrate's Court on Friday, 16 October 2020, where she is expected to apply for bail.