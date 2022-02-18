Body parts in a fridge case: More time needed to compile report on accused's mental state

Flavio Hlabangwane was charged with murder after female body parts were found in his fridge in November.

In January, he was admitted to a psychiatric institution after two suicide attempts.

The matter was back in court on Friday but was postponed for the institution to complete its evaluation of him.

The case against the man accused of murder after body parts were found in his fridge has been postponed, to allow the psychiatric institution where he is undergoing evaluation to complete its assessment.



Flavio Hlabangwane was expected back in the Protea Magistrate's Court in Soweto on Friday after spending almost a month at Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital. The court heard that the facility needed more time to compile its report on his mental state.

He was arrested in November after body parts were discovered inside the fridge in a back room he was renting in Protea Glen. His girlfriend made the discovery and alerted the police.

His lawyers launched an application, which was unopposed by the State, for him to undergo mental evaluation after two suicide attempts. First, he tried to take his life after the body parts were found.

Then, when he made his first appearance in court the following week, his lawyer told the court that he had attempted to take his life for a second time while in jail.



National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the report will help determine if Hlabangwane "had the capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of the murder" he is alleged to have committed at the time of the incident.

In the event that the psychiatrists and psychologists evaluating him don't reach unanimous consensus on the issue, each will have to file individual findings on his mental state, Mjonondwane said.



The body parts are believed to be those of Hlabangwane's cousin. It is believed that they were involved in a relationship.

Relatives of the woman were in the court gallery on Friday wearing T-shirts with her face and the caption "Am I next?".

News24 tried to approach the family for comment, but a spokesperson said they were still too frustrated and emotional to speak to the media.

The matter will be back in court on 18 March.

