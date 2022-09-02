36m ago

Body parts in fridge case: Murder accused makes first High Court appearance

Tebogo Monama
Flavio Hlabangwane was arrested in November after the body parts were discovered inside the fridge in a back room he was renting in Protea Glen.
Tebogo Monama

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has given police investigators permission to access the electronic devices of a man accused of dismembering his lover and stuffing her corpse in a fridge. 

Flavio Hlabangwane, 28, was arrested in November after the lover's body parts were discovered in the fridge in a back room he was renting in Protea Glen. His girlfriend made the discovery and alerted the police.

On Friday, State advocate Johan Badenhorst applied for permission to download the material from two laptops and two cellphones for an analysis.

Hlabangwane did not oppose the application. 

Judge Moleboheng Mdalana-Mayisela gave the police the go-ahead to download the material.  

On Friday, Hlabangwane made his first appearance in the High Court. Previously, the case was heard in the Protea Magistrate's Court. 

After DNA tests, the body parts were confirmed to be that of Hlabangwane's cousin and lover, Tshepang Pitse.

In January, Hlabangwane was admitted to a psychiatric institution after two failed suicide attempts.

In March, the court ruled he was fit to stand trial. 

The High Court case has been postponed to 16 September.


Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
