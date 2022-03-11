Body parts in fridge: Court to receive psychiatric report after accused's suicide attempts

A man who allegedly murdered his lover, cut her body into pieces and put them in a fridge has undergone a psychiatric evaluation, and the report was expected to be handed over to the Protea Magistrate's Court in Soweto on Friday.

His girlfriend discovered the body parts in his backroom in Protea Glen, Soweto. She then informed the police.

Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, who faces a charge of murder, was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after attempting to end his life twice following his arrest in November.

This was after his lawyer filed an application for an inquiry to be held into his mental state following his second suicide attempt.

It was believed that the body parts were those of his cousin. Unconfirmed reports stated that Hlabangwane was dating the deceased despite them being related.

