1h ago

add bookmark

Body parts in fridge: Court to receive psychiatric report after accused's suicide attempts

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Murder suspect Flavio Hlabangwane (26) appears at Protea Magistrate’s Court to apply for a psychiatric evaluation.
Murder suspect Flavio Hlabangwane (26) appears at Protea Magistrate’s Court to apply for a psychiatric evaluation.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images

A man who allegedly murdered his lover, cut her body into pieces and put them in a fridge has undergone a psychiatric evaluation, and the report was expected to be handed over to the Protea Magistrate's Court in Soweto on Friday.

His girlfriend discovered the body parts in his backroom in Protea Glen, Soweto. She then informed the police.

Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, who faces a charge of murder, was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after attempting to end his life twice following his arrest in November.

This was after his lawyer filed an application for an inquiry to be held into his mental state following his second suicide attempt.

It was believed that the body parts were those of his cousin. Unconfirmed reports stated that Hlabangwane was dating the deceased despite them being related.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
flavio hlabangwanesowetogautengmurder
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
33% - 6404 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
67% - 12730 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.08
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.71
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.53
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,989.22
-0.4%
Silver
25.78
-0.6%
Palladium
2,959.50
+0.9%
Platinum
1,068.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
109.33
-1.7%
Top 40
67,806
+0.4%
All Share
74,130
+0.3%
Resource 10
84,396
+0.5%
Industrial 25
80,239
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,935
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo