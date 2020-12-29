Body recovered from KwaZulu-Natal river after four-day search

Police have opened an inquest docket after the body of a suspected drowning victim was recovered from the Umzimkhulu River in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that search and rescue services had returned to the St Faiths area, on the south coast for the fourth day in search of the body.

"The victim was located approximately 4km downriver in an inaccessible area and members were dropped off, recovered the body and walked back to the helicopter. The body was then flown out to the awaiting St Faiths SAPS members on scene. An inquest docket was opened,” said Mbele.

Since the start of the festive season, KwaZulu-Natal has seen several drownings along its coast. On Saturday, the body of a teen was pulled out of Lake Mzingazi in Richards Bay, in the north of the province.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said, at about 13:40 on Thursday, duty crew and emergency services were alerted to a drowning in progress at a weir at Lake Mzingazi. When they arrived at the scene, it was confirmed that an 18-year-old male from Empangeni was missing after disappearing under water.