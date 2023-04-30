Bodyguard of KZN municipality's Speaker shot dead

The ANC condemned the murder of the bodyguard of the Speaker of the Mkhambathini Local Municipality.

A statement from the Moses Mabhida Region said the bodyguard was shot dead during an attack on their vehicle on Thursday, which the ANC regarded as a hit directed at the Speaker, Thembalikho Gwala.

"At this point, the motive for this barbaric attack is still unknown, and details are still sketchy. We bank our hopes on law enforcement agencies to uncover the circumstances surrounding this matter," the ANC said.

The party extended its condolences to the bodyguard's friends and family.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the murder of a 38-year-old man was being investigated following the incident on Njobokazi Main Road in KwaNjobokazi.

"It is alleged the victim was travelling along the main road when he was attacked by unknown people," said Ngcobo.

The Citizen reported they had just left a community meeting in Njobokazi, near Eston, when they were fired upon by two vehicles.