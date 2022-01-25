Boeremag family can use laptops to study while behind bars, ConCourt rules

Three former Boeremag members, Dr Lets Pretorius and his sons doctors Johan and Wilhelm Pretorius, have been granted permission to keep their laptops in their cells for study purposes.

The court ruled that their computers be made available for inspection at any given time by prison authorities.

The department of justice and correctional services argued if the three were granted permission to use their laptops with modems to access their study material, it would pose a security threat to the prison facility.

Three sentenced prisoners have been granted permission to make use of their personal computers, without the use of a modem, in their cells for personal use for as long as they remain registered students with any recognised tertiary institution in South Africa.

This after Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, and the department of correctional services failed to convince the Constitutional Court to overturn a 2018 high court ruling granting the three former Boeremag members - Dr Lets Pretorius and his sons, doctors Johan and Wilhelm Pretorius - permission to keep their laptops in their cells for study purposes.

The court also ruled that the men's computers be made available for inspection at any given time by any representative of the department.

The three are in prison for the early 2000 plot to violently overthrow the government. Claudia Mokone was killed when a piece of steel landed in her shack during a Boeremag bomb attack. Since the application was bought, Lets Pretorius was released on parole in 2020 with one of his sons Kobus - who was said to be a bomb manufacturer.

The Constitutional Court's Friday judgment read: "I am of the view the respondents have the following basic human rights: the right to human dignity; the right to study, and; the right to further education. They are entitled to the enjoyment of these rights, unless justifiable limitations are placed on the enjoyment of such rights."



"The education policy of the department infringes on those rights without justification, which means they unfairly discriminate against the respondents as envisaged by the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.



"These infringements do not serve a purpose that is considered legitimate by all reasonable citizens in a constitutional democracy that values human dignity, equality and freedom above all other considerations."

The judgment read:

They impose costs, especially for the respondents, that are disproportionate to the benefits that it obtains. The court a quo was therefore correct in its finding that the said policy constitutes unfair discrimination and that the relevant provision should be reviewed and set aside.

The department argued that if the three were granted permission to use their laptops with modems to access their study material, it would pose a security threat to the prison facility.

Students

At the time of the application, Pretorius and his sons were all postgraduate students while being held at the Zonderwater Correctional Centre in Cullinan.

They were allowed access to their personal computers and laptops only from 07:00 until 14:00 on weekdays, and only in the communal computer room during "open-time".



The trio said that their "open time" had to be used for other things like clinic check-ups and medical treatment. This, they argued, would cut into their "open time" by between two to three hours.

They said sometimes the computer room would also open later than 07:00 and often no access to the computer room was allowed due to a general lockdown as a result of security concerns.

"Additionally, their 'open time' would regularly by reduced by them having to attend to ablutions, have breakfast, and receive visitors.

"The respondents were not permitted access to, or allowed to, utilise their computers or printers whilst locked up in their cells, which adversely affected their scholastic performances as post-graduate students, who needed access to their study material, so the respondents argued, for longer periods."

The trio said when they could not access their computers, they had to write assignments and theses by hand and later type them out which meant they fell behind on their assignments.

"All of this hampered and impeded, unnecessarily so, their studying and their studies, which resulted in delays in the completion of their courses of study," the court said.