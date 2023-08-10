55m ago

Boeremag parolee to seek bail after his arrest for rape and sexual assault

Alex Mitchley
The Palace of Justice in Pretoria during the treason trial of members of the Boeremag in May, 2003.
The Palace of Justice in Pretoria during the treason trial of members of the Boeremag in May, 2003.
Gallo Images/Lisa Hnatowicz
  • One of the Boeremag members convicted in 2013 for trying to overthrow the government has been rearrested.
  • The man, who can't be named until he pleads, was arrested for rape and sexual grooming.
  • He was on parole when he allegedly committed the crimes.

One of the infamous Boeremag members, who was found guilty of and sentenced for treason, has made a brief first appearance in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The man cannot be identified until he pleads to the charges of rape and sexual assault.

Police previously said cases of rape and sexual grooming had been opened against the man, which led to his arrest on Tuesday.

News24 understands that one of the complainants is 16 years old.

It is alleged that the offences were committed in Kleinfontein, a culturally segregated community in Pretoria, while he was out on parole.

Bail

The accused's advocate, Francois Kriel, told the court the defence would bring a bail application on 17 August, which, according to the State, will be "vehemently opposed."

It will be a schedule six bail application, which means the accused would have to prove that exceptional circumstances exist to permit his release on bail in the interest of justice.

Bomb attacks

The accused was part of a right-wing terrorist group that wanted to overthrow the government and destroy the new democracy in the country in 2002, which included plans to assassinate former president Nelson Mandela.

The group was also responsible for a series of bomb attacks in Soweto, one of which killed a woman.

READ | It should be treason, says union as 6 cops are shot in separate Cape Town incidents within 48 hours

News24 reported that Soweto mother Claudia Mokone was killed when a piece of steel dislodged by a bomb the Boeremag planted on a railway landed in her shack.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sentenced and convicted 20 members of the Boeremag between 2012 and 2013.

Among those who were convicted were leaders Tom Vorster, Mike du Toit, Dirk Hanekom and Lets Pretorius.


