'Bogus' advocate faces 12 charges of fraud

Alex Mitchley
  • A 26-year-old man has been accused of practising as an advocate with a fake high court order stating he is an admitted advocate. 
  • He allegedly represented accused in 12 different criminal cases.
  • According to the National Prosecuting Authority, he was convicted of a similar offence in 2014.

A 26-year-old man arrested for fraud for allegedly masquerading as an advocate, who represented accused in at least 12 criminal cases, will be applying for bail on Thursday.

In a statement, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Bonginkosi Chris Rumo made his first appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where the case was postponed for a formal bail application.

Rumo has been charged with 12 counts of fraud, relating to criminal cases in which he appeared as the legal representative for the accused even though he is allegedly not an admitted advocate.

Nyuswa said Rumo represented people in court for several cases between August 2018 and May 2020.

"It is reported that Rumo presented a magistrate with a fake Johannesburg High Court order stating that he is an admitted advocate."

She added Rumo was not a first-time offender as he had committed a similar offence in 2014 when he was sentenced to five years' imprisonment wholly suspended on condition he did not commit a similar offence.

The case has been postponed to 11 June.

