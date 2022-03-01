Bogus doctor accused of swindling women out of money arrested in Polokwane

A 29-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a doctor to swindle money from women in Limpopo, has been arrested, police said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was arrested by the provincial tracking team in Mankweng on Monday.

According to Mojapelo, the man was alleged to have scammed women in Polokwane, Mankweng, Tzaneen, Botlokwa and Senwabarwana.

"A case of theft under false pretences was opened after he allegedly swindled about R40 000 from female victims.



"The suspect, who was reportedly driving around in a BMW X5, at times allegedly disguised himself as an evangelist."

He said the BMW was seized. The suspect was expected to appear in court soon.

"The police are making an appeal to anyone who might have fallen victim to this bogus doctor to come forward to assist in the unfolding investigations," Mojapelo said.

