'Bogus' Eastern Cape doctors appear in court on fraud charges

Two doctors accused of fraudulently issuing medical certificates made their first appearance in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Thursday.



The pair - aged 44 and 61 - was arrested on Tuesday following allegations they were practicing medicine without the necessary qualifications at their surgery in Bungalo Mall.

READ| Hawks crack down on two alleged bogus doctors who reportedly issued fraudulent sick certificates

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the case was postponed to Monday for bail consideration.

The accused allegedly started operating in January 2019, charging R250 consultation fee for each patient.