Bogus Hawks officer swindles R100 000 from fraud accused's family

Ntwaagae Seleka
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images

The Hawks are on the hunt for a Hawks impersonator who swindled the Polokwane family of an accused out of R100 000.

The impersonator duped the family into believing that he could get rid of the docket in a fraud case.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the bogus Hawks officer contacted the family, identified himself as Enos from the Serious Corruption Unit in Polokwane and demanded money.

"After the money was paid, family members of the accused became suspicious when the matter was placed on the court roll as opposed to what they were promised by the bogus Hawks member. They then reported the matter to the real Hawks who launched investigations.

"Whilst busy with their investigations, the Hawks received another report about a bogus Hawks member who was demanding money from the family of another accused person. We would like to inform the public that no member of the Hawks is allowed to call family members of the arrested people and demand money for their freedom.

"If they receive such a call, they must know that they are about to be swindled and they are requested to report [it] to the nearest police station," Maluleke said.

