Bogus KZN traditional healer jailed for life for raping teen twice

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for rape after he posed as a traditional healer and raped a 17-year-old girl twice in April last year.

According to KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the man befriended the girl's mother and pretended to be a traditional healer.



"From his frequent visits to them, he realised that the girl often got sick and would be taken to hospital. He [told] the mother that he [could] heal the girl with his traditional medicine so she [would not need to] go to the hospital. Her mother agreed to the proposal," Ramkisson-Kara added.

He fetched the girl from her home and told the mother that he would take her to a river for a cleansing ritual, and then have a prayer meeting with the other congregants.

Ramkisson-Kara added:

However, he took her to his house under the guise of waiting for the other congregants to arrive. There, he forcefully undressed her and raped her twice, only releasing her in the early hours of the following morning. The girl immediately reported her encounter to her sister and to her mother and the matter was reported to the police.

The girl received medical and psycho-social assistance at the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre.

In court, prosecutor Scelo Simphiwe Hlela called the girl, her mother, her sister, and a doctor to testify.

"In her statement, the girl said that the incident left her traumatised and embarrassed with psychological scars. She said that she had been a virgin and that was her pride as a young girl," Ramkisson-Kara added.



