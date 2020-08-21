1h ago

add bookmark

'Bogus optician' arrested after practising for 15 years

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An alleged bogus optician has been arrested.
An alleged bogus optician has been arrested.
Mario Marco, Getty Images

  • An alleged bogus optician was busted in Vanderbijlpark at her practice on Friday.
  • The woman, who is not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), has been operating for 15 years as an optician.
  • She is in custody and is expected to appear in court soon.

A woman is behind bars after being arrested in Vanderbijlpark on Friday for allegedly posing as an optician for 15 years.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa's (HPCSA) acting head of corporate affairs, Priscilla Sekhonyana, said the suspect had been operating an optical laboratory for 15 years cutting, fitting and dispensing spectacles while not registered with the council as an optician.

Sekhonyana said the HPCSA's Inspectorate Office in collaboration with the Vanderbijlpark Crime Prevention Unit had conducted an operation at her practice where she was arrested.

READ | 'Bogus' doctor released on bail, warned not to practise or contact patients

"She was arrested for fraud and contravention of Section 17[1] of the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974 and detained at the Vanderbijlpark police station. The council is pleading with the public to verify the status of the practitioners before consulting.

"The HPCSA is concerned about the disregard bogus healthcare practitioners have for the law as some continue posing as healthcare practitioners, endangering the lives of members of the public.

"The HPCSA is continuously strengthening its effort to eradicate illegal practices run by unregistered persons."

Sekhonyana advised the public the verification of medical practitioners could be done through the i-Register on the HPCSA's website, by calling its call centre or requesting the practitioners' practicing card which should have the current year's date.

"Members of the community are encouraged to continue reporting all suspicious and illegal practices by unregistered persons.

"The council welcomes tip-offs at any of our HPCSA offices across the country. The Inspectorate Office is based at the council's head office in Pretoria, with regional offices in Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elizabeth," she added.

Related Links
'Bogus' doctor remains behind bars after court appearance
Bogus doctors held in raid by Road Traffic Management Corp
Man gets stiffed for penis enlargement by bogus doctor
Read more on:
hpcsacrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
18% - 154 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
71% - 614 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
11% - 93 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.13
(+0.52)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(+1.47)
ZAR/EUR
20.23
(+1.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.28
(+1.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.65)
Gold
1937.30
(-0.74)
Silver
26.68
(-2.65)
Platinum
921.00
(+0.15)
Brent Crude
45.38
(-0.87)
Palladium
2173.15
(+0.86)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo