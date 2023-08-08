1h ago

Share

Bokgabo Poo murder: Family 'devastated' as NPA accepts acquittal of 4-year-old's alleged killer

accreditation
Compiled by Belinda Pheto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bokgabo Poo
Bokgabo Poo
Supplied
  • The man accused of killing 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo has been acquitted of her murder.
  • The court rejected the State's evidence, which included Ntokozo Zikhali's confession and video footage that showed the accused and the child walking close to each other. 
  • The court found that Zikhali had been coerced into confessing.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has accepted a court ruling which acquitted the man accused of murdering 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo.

On Monday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, sitting in Benoni, found Ntokozo Zikhali not guilty of Poo's murder.

Zikhali was charged with kidnapping, murder, violation of a corpse and defeating the ends of justice after Poo was kidnapped from Masoleng Park in Wattville, Benoni, on 9 October 2022.

She was raped and killed, and residents later discovered parts of her mutilated body in Tamboville, also in Gauteng's East Rand.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that in circumstances where the State relies on evidence that is inconclusive, and is thus ruled inadmissible, the only appropriate ruling by the court is acquittal.

READ | Bokgabo Poo murder: 'If the law had done its job properly, my daughter would be alive today' - father

"The State therefore accepts the court's ruling, although it is understandable that it leaves the family and the community devastated that they did not get the closure and justice they hoped for," Mahanjana said.

The State presented video footage that showed Zikhali and Poo walking close to each other.

bokgabo poo, court
Supporters gather outside the Benoni Magistrate's Court in support of murdered Bokgabo Poo.

Further, the State also relied on a confession and the accused's pointing out the scene where parts of Poo's remains were found.

The court rejected all this evidence.

The court also rejected Zikhali's confession where he admitted to committing the crime, because he said he had been coerced into making the admission.

This was after the investigator who took down the confession testified that Zikhali had bruises on his body while giving his confession and had told him that he was assaulted.

The prosecution also had evidence of Zikhali walking away from the park with Poo. However, the court said it was inconclusive and therefore was not proof beyond reasonable doubt against the accused. 

The court also found that the pointing out process was not procedural, as the accused was not properly read his rights.

Therefore, the judge ruled against the admissibility of that evidence.

Ntokozo Zikhali 4th court appearance regarding bot
Supporters of Bokgabo Poo's family protest outside court in February during an appearance by Ntokozo Zikhali.

Zikhali was, however, found guilty of the rape of a 9-year-old girl in 2021.

Mahanjana said the minor was playing with her friends in a park in Tamboville when Zikhali approached her, picked her up and took her to a dam where he raped her before running away.

Zikhali was linked to this offence through DNA evidence.

He was out on bail when Poo was killed.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ntokozo zikhalibokgabo poogautenggender-based violencecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What action must Cape Town authorities take in response to the unruly taxi protests?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Concede to their demands
1% - 11 votes
Formalise the taxi industry
24% - 304 votes
Focus on spatial inequality first
2% - 28 votes
Civil claims to make culprits pay
38% - 484 votes
Fix other transport modes
35% - 444 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

3h ago

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.90
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
24.01
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.68
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
901.48
-1.5%
Palladium
1,208.71
-2.2%
Gold
1,925.05
-0.6%
Silver
22.72
-1.8%
Brent Crude
85.34
-1.1%
Top 40
71,183
-0.6%
All Share
76,677
-0.4%
Resource 10
59,514
-1.7%
Industrial 25
106,431
-0.4%
Financial 15
17,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo