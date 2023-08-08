Bokgabo Poo murder: Family 'devastated' as NPA accepts acquittal of 4-year-old's alleged killer

The man accused of killing 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo has been acquitted of her murder.

The court rejected the S tate's evidence, which included Ntokozo Zikhali's confession and video footage that showed the accused and the child walking close to each other.

The court found that Zikhali had been coerced into confessing.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has accepted a court ruling which acquitted the man accused of murdering 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo.

On Monday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, sitting in Benoni, found Ntokozo Zikhali not guilty of Poo's murder.

Zikhali was charged with kidnapping, murder, violation of a corpse and defeating the ends of justice after Poo was kidnapped from Masoleng Park in Wattville, Benoni, on 9 October 2022.

She was raped and killed, and residents later discovered parts of her mutilated body in Tamboville, also in Gauteng's East Rand.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that in circumstances where the State relies on evidence that is inconclusive, and is thus ruled inadmissible, the only appropriate ruling by the court is acquittal.

"The State therefore accepts the court's ruling, although it is understandable that it leaves the family and the community devastated that they did not get the closure and justice they hoped for," Mahanjana said.

The State presented video footage that showed Zikhali and Poo walking close to each other.

Further, the State also relied on a confession and the accused's pointing out the scene where parts of Poo's remains were found.

The court rejected all this evidence.

The court also rejected Zikhali's confession where he admitted to committing the crime, because he said he had been coerced into making the admission.

This was after the investigator who took down the confession testified that Zikhali had bruises on his body while giving his confession and had told him that he was assaulted.

The prosecution also had evidence of Zikhali walking away from the park with Poo. However, the court said it was inconclusive and therefore was not proof beyond reasonable doubt against the accused.

The court also found that the pointing out process was not procedural, as the accused was not properly read his rights.

Therefore, the judge ruled against the admissibility of that evidence.

Zikhali was, however, found guilty of the rape of a 9-year-old girl in 2021.

Mahanjana said the minor was playing with her friends in a park in Tamboville when Zikhali approached her, picked her up and took her to a dam where he raped her before running away.

Zikhali was linked to this offence through DNA evidence.

He was out on bail when Poo was killed.



