15m ago

add bookmark

Bokgabo Poo murder: 'If the law had done its job properly, my daughter would be alive today' - father

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article



  • Bokgabo Poo's father said the justice system had failed them.
  • The accused, Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, made his second court appearance on Monday. 
  • Bokgabo, 4, went missing in Wattville on 9 October. 

The father of Bokgabo Poo said the justice system had failed the family after news broke that the man accused of murdering his daughter had been out on bail for the rape of another young child.

Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali was first arrested on 7 November 2021 after he allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl. He appeared in court and was granted R2 000 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority previously told News24 that Zikhali violated his bail conditions when he went to Wattville, in Benoni, where Bokgabo disappeared.

"If the law had done its job properly, he would still be behind bars, and probably my daughter would still be alive today," an emotional Irvin Ndlovu said on Monday.

"It is so painful because my daughter and I were very close. She wouldn't want anyone else to come close to me. My daughter is out there lying in pieces, and here we are, feeding him with our tax money. I am feeling so much pain."

Ndlovu was speaking to the media following his emotional outburst in the Benoni Magistrate's Court during the brief appearance of Zikhali.

Ntokozo Zikhali seen in a grey hoodie in court ben
Ntokozo Zikhali, who was arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo, has a pending case of rape.

During court proceedings, Ndlovu broke down in tears as he pleaded with Zikhali to tell the family where Bokgabo's missing body parts were. 

"I might seem like a drama queen, but if you've been in my situation, surely you would understand. I need closure. I need to grieve properly.

"The grieving process hasn't begun because I still don't know where to go from here. I need to bury my child, and he just needs to tell us what happened to the rest of the missing body parts," said Ndlovu.

READ | Child deaths in SA: The violent murders of helpless children

Ndlovu said the family had received little information from the SA Police Service regarding the progress of the case.

"I just need him to tell me what happened to my daughter, and I want the same pain to be inflicted on him that he inflicted on my daughter.

"Him being locked up for years doesn't bring my daughter back," Ndlovu said.  

Her parents, Tsholofelo Poo and Irvin Ndlovu.
Her parents, Tsholofelo Poo and Irvin Ndlovu.

Zikhali, 28, made a brief appearance in court on charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and violation of a corpse.

It was also the first time that Bokgabo's mother, Tsholofelo, was in attendance at court.

The four-year-old girl went missing on 9 October.

A frantic search by community members led to the grim discovery of a mutilated body in Tamboville.

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

A resident, Leah Khoza, was sweeping her yard when she discovered a child's leg in a shallow grave.

The search then took a drastic turn when a mutilated body was discovered a few metres away from Khoza's home.

Bokgabo's family confirmed to News24 the body was positively identified, after DNA testing, at the Springs government mortuary on 15 October.

Zikhali was arrested in connection with the abduction and brutal murder of Bokgabo after CCTV footage showed the girl approaching a shop, with Zikhali seen in the distance.

Zikhali allegedly fled Boksburg when he learnt about the existence of the footage.

He was arrested in Boksburg North four days after Bokgabo went missing.

The case was postponed to 14 November.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bokgabo poojohannesburggautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 4175 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12179 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
40% - 17637 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10024 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.44
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
18.18
-1.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,646.72
-0.7%
Silver
19.07
-1.7%
Palladium
1,999.71
-1.2%
Platinum
925.10
-1.1%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
58,277
-1.4%
All Share
64,848
-1.1%
Resource 10
61,477
+0.5%
Industrial 25
75,989
-3.1%
Financial 15
14,966
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding

11h ago

These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo