Bokgabo Poo murder: Man arrested for abducting, killing girl has pending rape case, court hears

The man arrested for the kidnapping and murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo has a pending case of rape against him, the Benoni Magistrate's Court heard on Monday.

Prosecutor Shantal Williams told the court that Ntokozo Zikhali's pending rape case was being heard in the same Benoni Magistrate's Court where he is currently appearing in the Bokgabo matter.

Zikhali was arrested in Boksburg North on Friday.

Bokgabo disappeared from Wattville on Monday last week. The leg of a child was found in a shallow grave in a yard in Tamboville the following day.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said a mutilated body was discovered a few metres away from the house.

Zikhali has been charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and violating a corpse.

Magistrate Leonie Sheppard told Zikhali that, should he be convicted of the charges, the minimum sentence was life imprisonment.

News24 PHOTO: Iavan Pijoos/News24

Zikhali sat emotionless in the dock, clad in a dirty grey hoodie and jeans.



Proceedings were earlier halted when Bokgabo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, tried to confront Zikhali.

"You killed my daughter, you killed my daughter!" Ndlovu shouted as he was held back by officers in court.

Earlier, when Zikhali was brought into court, Ndlovu wept silently in the gallery while community members shouted, "Satan! Satan!".

Zikhali was supposed to be represented by private attorney Clifford Gilpin from Gilpin Attorneys. However, he has since withdrawn from the case.

The matter was postponed to 24 October, for profiling and a formal bail application.



