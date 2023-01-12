Boksburg blast: Death toll rises again, 40 people now confirmed dead

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says four more people have died after being injured in the Boksburg tanker blast.

The death toll now stands at 40.

The police say they are still waiting for documents from the company which owns the tanker.

The death toll following the tanker explosion in Boksburg, Johannesburg, on Christmas Eve has risen to 40 people.



Twenty days since the blast, five people are still in various hospitals in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the rise in the death toll at a briefing on Thursday.

He said the Gauteng government could now account for all the dead and those injured in the blast.

"There are no words to adequately convey words of condolences to the families that are now having to deal with a 2023 they did not foresee. It will take time for the wounds to heal. We are ready to walk this journey with them to assist in whichever way we can," added Lesufi.

He said 23 people had been discharged from hospitals so far.

"Our report is based on the confirmed numbers; it might change as we get more confirmations from the facilities.

"With regards to the eight Ekurhuleni Emergency Medical Services personnel who were injured during the explosion, the status quo is still as per our last update. Six have been discharged, while two remain in hospital."

Lesufi said he felt numb after discovering three people had died since 4 January.

"It leaves me numb that since the last update we gave on Wednesday, 4 January 2022, we have since lost three more people."

Police probe

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said they had spoken to 40 witnesses, but there were still outstanding "key objectives" the police needed to gather before they could resubmit a docket to prosecute the driver.

He acknowledged many people were disappointed when the docket against the driver was first withdrawn.

"The post-mortem report is still outstanding, but this is a moving target. We are still waiting for the fire department report, and we have liaised with the City of Ekurhuleni for this.

"The Infinite Transport company still owes us documents. They said they were still consulting with their legal department.

"We won't wait indefinitely for them to supply those documents."

Mawela said should the prosecution authority feel they were causing an unnecessary delay, they would provide support to the company to help them get those documents.

He added possible charges were culpable homicide, malicious damage to property and reckless and negligent driving.

Mawela said the prosecutor would have the final say on whether the culpable homicide charge could be changed to murder.

Civil suit

Lesufi added he had been made aware that some of the victims' families intended to launch a civil suit.

"They are well within their rights to pursue whatever means of recourse is available to them within our legal system. This, however, does not mean that government must not pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.



"We owe it to the many lives that have been lost and the many people that have been injured, including the many affected families, to see to it that justice prevails."

He said it was important justice was served and "people held accountable for the tragic loss of life".



