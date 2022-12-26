59m ago

add bookmark

Boksburg blast: Death toll rises to 18

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • The death toll from the Boksburg blast has risen to 18.
  • Family members can start to identify the dead from mortuaries. 
  • A hotline has been set up to report missing people. 

Three more people have died following a gas tanker explosion in Boksburg.  

The Gauteng health department said on Monday the death toll now stood at 18.  

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the dead included eight nurses and one driver from the Tambo Memorial Hospital staff, where the blast's force severely damaged the accident and emergency unit. 

According to the police's preliminary investigation, the gas tanker got stuck trying to drive under a low-level bridge. The impact resulted in an explosion, which spread to the nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital and the residential street where onlookers had gathered to watch the initial fire.

Thirty-seven people – 24 patients and 13 staff members from Tambo Memorial Hospital who were in or around the hospital's accident and emergency unit at the time of the blast – sustained severe burns and were sent to neighbouring hospitals.

READ | Boksburg explosion: Woman discovers relative's body in pieces during day of horror

Modiba said Tambo Memorial Hospital needed to admit new patients. 

Of the 321 patients in the hospital before the explosion, 42 patients were discharged on Sunday. Families with loved ones at the hospital can call the facility on 011 898 8000 to check their status.  

Modiba said families could now go to the Germiston forensic pathology services to identify victims.  

They can also call the 24-hour line on 082 306 2887. The mortuary operates from 08:00 to 15:00, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays and weekends. Although Tuesday is a public holiday, it will be open.  

Families need to bring: 

  • An original identity document of the family member coming to identify the deceased - driving licences won't be accepted. 
  • Original ID of the deceased person or an abridged birth certificate. A birth certificate is acceptable if the deceased person is a child without an ID. 
  • If the deceased is a foreign national, a passport, an asylum seeker certificate, or a letter from the country-of-origin embassy confirming who the deceased is and to whom the mortal remains should be handed over.

Members of the public who want to report missing people from the explosion can contact the Gauteng government's service delivery hotline number on 0800 228 8227. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthgautengjohannesburgaccidentsfires
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
45% - 5161 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 276 votes
It makes no difference
52% - 5947 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,807.31
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,756.51
-0.1%
Platinum
1,025.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
83.92
+3.5%
Top 40
67,324
0.0%
All Share
73,493
0.0%
Resource 10
71,802
0.0%
Industrial 25
89,895
0.0%
Financial 15
15,827
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo