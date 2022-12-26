Boksburg blast: Death toll rises to 18

The death toll from the Boksburg blast has risen to 18.

Family members can start to identify the dead from mortuaries.

A hotline has been set up to report missing people.

Three more people have died following a gas tanker explosion in Boksburg.

The Gauteng health department said on Monday the death toll now stood at 18.

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the dead included eight nurses and one driver from the Tambo Memorial Hospital staff, where the blast's force severely damaged the accident and emergency unit.

According to the police's preliminary investigation, the gas tanker got stuck trying to drive under a low-level bridge. The impact resulted in an explosion, which spread to the nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital and the residential street where onlookers had gathered to watch the initial fire.

Thirty-seven people – 24 patients and 13 staff members from Tambo Memorial Hospital who were in or around the hospital's accident and emergency unit at the time of the blast – sustained severe burns and were sent to neighbouring hospitals.

READ | Boksburg explosion: Woman discovers relative's body in pieces during day of horror

Modiba said Tambo Memorial Hospital needed to admit new patients.

Of the 321 patients in the hospital before the explosion, 42 patients were discharged on Sunday. Families with loved ones at the hospital can call the facility on 011 898 8000 to check their status.

Modiba said families could now go to the Germiston forensic pathology services to identify victims.

They can also call the 24-hour line on 082 306 2887. The mortuary operates from 08:00 to 15:00, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays and weekends. Although Tuesday is a public holiday, it will be open.

Families need to bring:

An original identity document of the family member coming to identify the deceased - driving licences won't be accepted.

Original ID of the deceased person or an abridged birth certificate. A birth certificate is acceptable if the deceased person is a child without an ID.

If the deceased is a foreign national, a passport, an asylum seeker certificate, or a letter from the country-of-origin embassy confirming who the deceased is and to whom the mortal remains should be handed over.

Members of the public who want to report missing people from the explosion can contact the Gauteng government's service delivery hotline number on 0800 228 8227.