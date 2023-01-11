Boksburg blast: Neonatal nurse volunteered to work overtime on day of her death

Emotional tributes flowed during the memorial service of the 12 Tambo Memorial Hospital employees who died in the Boksburg blast.

Workers described their relationships with the healthcare workers who died.

The health department called for accountability from the truck driver and his employer.

One of 12 nurses who died in the gas tank explosion in Boksburg was supposed to have been off duty at the time.



However, Kgothatso Magopane, 41, had asked to work overtime.

Her brother, Kgatliso Magopane, 38, had just left Tambo Memorial Hospital after working his shift when the explosion occurred.

The siblings worked as nurses at the hospital.

Twelve workers lost their lives on 24 December 2022, when the hospital was damaged by the explosion.

They were honoured during a memorial service at the Boksburg Civic Centre on Tuesday.

Remembering Magopane and her close friend and colleague, Audrey Shezi, Patricia Rammonye said the pair loved making jokes.

Rammonye said the two nurses' absence was felt at the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where they worked.

READ | Ekurhuleni looks to take action against company and tanker driver in Boksburg blast

"They were playful. They were also dedicated to their work. Magopane had volunteered to be on duty when she was fatally injured. She was supposed to have been on leave.

"Magopane came and served, not knowing that it was her last day. Unfortunately, it wasn't her day. It was her day to leave us.

"If we know when we will leave this world, we will want a place to hide. Magopane and Shezi were friends. They decorated our ward in preparation for our Christmas lunch. We didn't anticipate that they won't be with us on Christmas Day. We have lost two soldiers in our shift."

Rammonye said:

When we buried Magopane, we were confused, carrying many questions without answers. Shezi's funeral then brought closure to us. Her funeral healed us. Their death has brought unity to our hospital. Maybe it was a turnaround to look up to the Lord.

Nurse Lebogang Dywili was at home when the tragedy occurred.



She said she survived the fire that ravaged parts of her previous place of employment, Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, in April 2021.

"It is tragic. What is more concerning is what happens afterwards. Who will look after their families? Who is held accountable? How do we heal? How do we move forward?” asked Dywili.

"I am from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. I have experienced two fires in my career. The first one was at Charlotte Maxeke. The staff morale is down at both hospitals.

"What happened at Tambo Memorial is emotional. It could have been me. I don't know how to feel. I am numb. I was at home when the tragedy occurred," added Dywili.





Thokozile Xaba, 54, had only worked at Tambo Memorial Hospital for 18 months before she met her untimely death.

She died on 1 January 2023 at Milpark Hospital.

Her brother, Sibusiso Xaba, said his sister sustained severe burn wounds.

Gallo Images (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

"My sister was a very good person. She was a nurse by calling. Even before she took the profession, she helped many people at home in KwaZulu-Natal.



"She was a God-loving person. She was friendly. She served at Entabeni Hospital before she came to Gauteng.

"We want the truth. We want to know what happened and what caused the explosion. We heard so many stories, including that the truck driver followed protocol, others said there were no markings on the bridge, and some said the bridge was too low. We want to know who owns that truck.

"I want to hear about the cause of the fatalities. We want answers. I want to know if the truck was being monitored. Was the driver on the correct route? How often did they monitor their truck's movements? Did he observe the height restrictions of the bridge? Did he read the signs on the bridge?" asked Sibusiso.

READ | Boksburg tanker blast: Mom buries four children, five months after burying husband

He added they wanted to know what action the company would take against the driver.

"I have never been a truck driver, but I know that height restrictions exist. I don't know if he was aware of such height restrictions. The driver and the company owe us answers."

Accountability

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has called on the company to take responsibility for the fatalities.

"When you are a truck owner, you know the height of your truck and the load it carries. Once the load reaches a certain height there are specific routes to us.

"The truck's movement should have been monitored. If they did, they would have alerted the driver that he was taking the wrong route. They would have seen that the bridge was not designed for a truck.

"There was some recklessness done. Someone must take responsibility. One way or the other, the driver will account.

"Although people are saying he warned onlookers not to come closer to the truck because there was going to be an explosion, for me, that mustn't end there. Something must be done. Someone must be held accountable," Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Comment from the company will be added once received.



