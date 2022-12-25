Boksburg explosion: Driver warned people to stay away from truck fire before blast killed 15 people

The Boksburg gas tanker explosion death toll is now 15.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said children as well as three staff members from Tambo Memorial Hospital were among the deceased.

He said driver "anticipated trouble" moments before the deadly explosion and tried to warn people to stay away from the truck.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla confirmed on Sunday that the death toll from Saturday's gas tanker explosion in Boksburg rose to 15.



He said one family had lost four relatives in the incident.

Phaahla said three staff members - a driver and two nurses - from Tambo Memorial Hospital were among the deaths.

In total, he said 24 patients and 13 staff members who were in the hospital's emergency unit at the time of the explosion sustained severe burns. All of them were transferred to neighbouring hospitals.

The truck carrying liquified petroleum gas exploded after catching fire when it got stuck under a bridge about 100 metres from the hospital.

Phaahla said the driver was not injured in the incident because he "anticipated trouble" moments before the deadly explosion.

"The information, if true, knowing what he was carrying… he did anticipate trouble, and it was alleged that he actually tried to warn people to keep far [away]. That is the story one is getting.

"The police would be much more familiar with the whereabouts [of the driver]."

The tragic explosion caused serious damage to sections of the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

On Sunday, Phaahla and Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko were at the hospital to assess infrastructure and medical equipment that was damaged as a result of the truck explosion.

He said major structural damage was reported at the accident scene and emergency unit and X-ray departments of the hospital.

"The Casualty and Radiology Departments are not accessible until structural engineers have done their work," Phaahla said.

The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla and MEC assessing the damage to infrastructure and medical equipment at Tambo Memorial Hospital after the Boksburg explosion

"By the end of next week, there will be a high-level report covering various areas to give a sense of… the state of the hospital and what kind of work will need to be done to get the facilities on track."

He said the hospital was not taking any new patients.