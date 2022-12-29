Boksburg explosion: Lesufi leaves door open for commission of inquiry into deadly blast

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has not ruled out the possibility of establishing a commission of inquiry into the Boksburg blast.

Lesufi was in Boksburg offering his condolences to bereaved families.

The number of people who died as a result of the explosion now stands at 26.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has not ruled out the possibility of commissioning an inquiry into the deadly gas tanker explosion in Boksburg on Christmas Eve.

It claimed the lives of 26 people, including staff from nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital which was damaged during the blast.

"We are prepared to appoint a commission of inquiry into the Boksburg blast," Lesufi told reporters during his visit to families of the dead and injured on Wednesday.

The tanker, carrying liquid petroleum gas, exploded after it caught fire when it got jammed under a low-lying bridge.

On Wednesday the truck driver, who was arrested on charges of culpable homicide, was released from police custody due to insufficient evidence, a prosecutor, who did not want to be named, told the media outside the Boksburg Magistrate's Court where the driver was set to appear.

"We are saddened. We are in pain. This is a disaster we can't explain," said Lesufi as he bemoaned the pace at which the police are investigating the explosion.

"We will give the SAPS and NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) a chance to do their work," he said before quickly adding: "The Constitution empowers me to appoint a commission on this matter."

Lesufi added that affected families wanted to bury their dead soon because of the state of the bodies.

"Their pain is beyond measurable."

Meanwhile, the premier noted engineers have reported there was no structural damage to the Tambo Memorial Hospital building.

"There are areas of the hospital that can be reopened.



"The casualty ward is the heartbeat of the hospital.

"We have to fix the hospital and ensure that the hospital reopens speedily," said Lesufi.

The blast destroyed parts of the hospital, the railway above the bridge, and neighbouring homes.