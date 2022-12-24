1h ago

add bookmark

Boksburg explosion: Tambo Memorial Hospital patients moved to public, private healthcare facilities

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The SA Medical Association says patients from the Tambo Memorial Hospital were moved to public and private healthcare facilities for treatment.
  • This after a deadly explosion left parts of Tambo Memorial Hospital damaged.
  • Nine people died and several injured after a truck carrying gas caught fire in Boksburg.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has confirmed that patients involved in a gas explosion were evacuated from the Tambo Memorial Hospital's emergency unit to public and private healthcare facilities for treatment.

The move comes after several people were injured on Saturday morning when a truck tanker carrying gas caught alight in Boksburg, killing nine and injuring several others. The truck tanker caught alight after it scraped the top of its roof while driving under a low-lying bridge about 100 metres from the hospital.

Sama spokesperson, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, told News24 Tambo Memorial Hospital had to move patients that were already there and could not accommodate new ones.

"The doctors only stabilised new patients before transferring them to other institutions. They asked other hospitals to accept them directly from ambulances," he said.

"We have been informed that patients were transferred to [private] hospitals. This is an emergency, and it has to be attended by public and private hospitals, whoever is closest to the incident."

READ | Deadly Boksburg blast: Truck owner struggling to find driver as emergency workers jump in

Mzukwa said the association had not received reports confirming if any doctors died or sustained injuries due to the explosion.

While the association has not been called on to provide additional help, Mzukwa encouraged off-duty doctors to assist Tambo Memorial Hospital to ensure "no patient dies because colleagues are overwhelmed".

He said:

We reached out to colleagues to find out if they needed help, and so far, they have come back to say not at this point because the patients were transferred to other facilities and therefore, there was nothing at this stage. I am not sure if things will change, but at this point, they said they are coping well.

Addressing the media from the hospital on Saturday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the truck was travelling from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal to Botswana. He said it was unclear how it got to Boksburg.

Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS), of which the truck driver is a member, said it had launched an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

READ | Multiple deaths in Boksburg tanker explosion, 50 injured and serious infrastructure damage

"ISS' internal investigation has already established that the driver is highly experienced, with a professional driving qualification in working at heights and seven years of experience transporting hazardous materials.

"The driver had also recently passed a medical test confirming his fitness to drive," the company said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tambo memorial hospitalpanyaza lesufigautengjohannesburgfires
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
46% - 4791 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 248 votes
It makes no difference
52% - 5417 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,798.44
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.92
+3.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo