Boksburg gas leak: Families can't afford to transport bodies home to Zimbabwe, Mozambique

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Families who lost loved ones during the deadly gas leak have pleaded for help transporting their bodies to their countries of origin.
  • Sixteen of the deceased are from Mozambique and Zimbabwe, while only one was a South African.
  • The families complained that they were being charged between R8 000 and R15 000 for bodies to be transported back home.  

Desperate bereaved families who lost loved ones at the Angelo informal settlement are being charged between R8 000 and R15 000 to transport the bodies of their relatives to Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The families complained about the lack of funds during the visit by DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga on Tuesday.

Last week, 17 people died when a gas canister was opened at the informal settlement in Boksburg.

Only one of the deceased, Syfred Sebyeng, 56, was a South African.

Sebyeng's body was transported to his home in Bochum, Limpopo, on Tuesday.

READ | Boksburg gas leak: 'I wanted to save all of them. I couldn't,' says man who risked life to save victims

Patrick Manganye lost four loved ones: his wife, Clesta Ndlovu, 29, son Lenmore Ndlovu, 4, brother-in-law Siziwe Dube, 20, and Dube's daughter, Thembelihle Dube, 3.

They were all from Zimbabwe. 

"The undertakers we have spoken to ask between R8 000 and R15 000 to transport each body. We don't have the funds to transport their bodies. We are desperate. We are pleading [for] anyone to help us," said Manganye.

"On that fateful day, I had arrived from work when my wife complained about a pungent stench coming into our shack. I went outside thinking it came from our neighbour’s garbage. As I opened the door, a woman fell near our gate. I rushed to help her.

"I thought she had been attacked. As I knelt near her, trying to speak to her, a man came and fell near her. I turned and saw my wife falling. Near [her], there were Lenmore and Thembelihle, who were also on the ground. They lay there motionless," Manganye said.

READ | They smelled rotten eggs, tried to close the cylinders it came from. Then people started to collapse

"I called Ndlovu's relatives residing in our yard to help take them inside the house. That is all I remember. I woke up on the other part of the informal settlement where people forced me to drink milk. I collapsed again and woke up in [Tambo Memorial] hospital."

There he was told that his wife, son, brother-in-law and his son had died.

"That gas was deadly. They died instantly after falling to the ground. I am lucky to be alive. Their families in Gwanda, Zimbabwe, are communicating with me. They are waiting to bury their bodies," Manganye said.

"I don’t have money. I don't know where I will get such money to transport their bodies. I am pleading for our government's help." 

Judith Manyisi lost six family members.

Manyisi said she was also desperate for assistance.

Her family members killed in the tragedy included her son Samuel Samito Manyisi, 19, and daughter-in-law Naira Manyisi, 20.

Judith Manyisi
Judith Manyisi and her son January Manyisi lost six family members during last week's gas leak.

Her other relatives who died were Jeremiah Shivuri, 34, Benedito Shivuri, 24, Bonfasi Shivuri, 18, and Lazarus Mondlana, 36,  

"My mind is all over. I can't eat and sleep properly. I think a lot. I ask myself many questions and found no answer. Why me? Why did this happen to me?” Manyisi asked.

"I have been charged between R8 000 and R15 000 per body. I am unemployed."

Manyisi said her family members were all jobless.

READ | 'We are under siege': Illegal mining led to Boksburg gas leak, says premier

Msimanga promised they would intervene and assist in repatriating the 16 bodies.

"We can't have people lying in mortuaries forever without getting answers. Government has a responsibility to offer indigent burials to those who can’t afford them. We will engage first with their embassies. If not, we will ask the [Ekurhuleni] mayor for [discretionary] funds to assist. 

"There might be people who will complain that they [the deceased] are illegal foreigners. The fact is people died in our country. We can't throw them away. We need to do what needs to be done. What happened here is sad," said Msimanga.

"The explanation I received is horrible. We need to help these families find closure. There is also a need to find counselling. Humanity is missing here. No one cares to counsel the families. We are writing to the Mozambican and Zimbabwean embassies to determine their willingness to assist." 


