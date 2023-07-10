7h ago

Boksburg gas leak: 'I wanted to save all of them. I couldn't,' says man who risked life to save victims

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • At least 17 people died in the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg from fumes of a poisonous gas suspected to be linked to illegal mining.
  • Speaking to News24, three people recounted the horror of trying to save their neighbours and finding dead bodies.
  • Residents said a pungent stench which they claimed smelt like rotten eggs came from the property where illegal mining usually occurred.

Three men have told how they risked their lives to save others as cries for help pierced the cold night air when scores of people dropped dead as a toxic gas spread through an informal settlement in Boksburg, Johannesburg.

At least 17 people died in a suspected nitrate oxide leak that hit the Angelo informal settlement on Wednesday.

The gas originated from a cylinder in a shack where suspected illegal miners worked, according to Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-Colonel Elias Mawela.

"As residents inspected where the stench came from, they found opened gas canisters. They tried closing the cylinders. While attempting to close the canisters, they started collapsing; they had inhaled the gas."

READ | They smelled rotten eggs, tried to close the cylinders it came from. Then people started to collapse

Two people who went to the property where the gas leakage emanated from were Tshepi Manaka and his friend, Samuel Malaza.

Manaka said Malaza phoned him, pleading for help to assist their neighbours.

"He said I must bring a thick wet facecloth and surgical face masks. I didn't waste time. I ran to the tap, soaked my facecloth before heading out."

The two men said they then went to the property where the gas leakage emanated from, but the gate was locked, forcing them to crawl underneath the fence.

"We put on our masks and covered our faces with wet facecloths. We went straight to the leaking canisters," added Manaka.

"The stench was so heavy it hovered in many parts of our area. It smelt like rotten eggs or sewage. It was strong.

"After closing the canisters, we went to a next-door home. We opened the door and found a woman and three children sitting around a brazier. We were shocked that they were oblivious to what was happening around them.

"We touched them and noticed they were dead. We ran to a second house, where we found three more bodies."

He said they called the police while continuing to check on neighbours, collecting both dead and alive.

Adriano Makakole was also among the men who tried rescuing his neighbours.

"Life is precious. I had to do what every responsible person would do. I wanted to save all of them. I couldn't. I tried," he told News24.

He said he went to at least three homes where he assisted at least six people, including a child, before he too started feeling ill.

"I became weak. I battled to breathe. My lungs were struggling."

READ | 'We are under siege': Illegal mining led to Boksburg gas leak, says premier

Makakole was then also taken to the same spot where they had been taking people who were given water and milk before eventually being taken to hospital.

"They gave me water to ease the pain. I was then given fresh milk. A vehicle arrived to take the wounded to the hospital. I jumped at the back.

"On our arrival at the hospital, I was given medication. I was discharged the same day.

"I am lucky to be alive. I risked my life, and it was worth it," Makakole said.


