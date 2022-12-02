Boksburg schools scare: No bombs found as cops probe security threat

Gauteng police are investigating the source of a security threat that caused panic at some high schools in Boksburg on Friday morning.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police were sent a voice note that had been circulating about a bomb threat at the schools, and had also received calls from some of the schools.

"We dispatched police from Explosive Units to the schools. The search was conducted and no bombs were found at any of the schools. Part of the investigation is to get where the message or bomb threat came from," he said.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: "At this stage, there is no further information on what the threat may have been or where it emerged from. However, it did cause panic among our Boksburg schools".

Mabona said matrics from Boksburg High School and School of Achievement were affected, as their exams were delayed while police implemented security measures to ensure their safety.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the security threat was "quite concerning".

"We appreciate the assistance from law enforcement agencies who prioritised the safety of our schools," Chiloane added.