55m ago

add bookmark

Boksburg serial rapist handed eight life sentences and 223 years

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Serial rapist Thokozani Jiyane has been sentenced life in jail.
Serial rapist Thokozani Jiyane has been sentenced life in jail.
Mario Marco, Getty Images
  • A serial rapist has been handed eight life sentences.
  • He raped 10 women in Boksburg between December 2019 and February 2020.
  • The man was sentenced to a further 223 years for robbery, kidnapping and assault.

A convicted Gauteng serial rapist has been handed eight life sentences and a further 223 years for raping 10 women.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Thokozani Jiyane, nicknamed the Facebook rapist, on Thursday for the series of rapes in Boksburg between December 2019 and February 2020.

READ | Habitual offender sentenced to 7 life terms plus 60 years for rape, robberies

The 23-year-old was found guilty of 17 counts of rape, 10 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and three counts of fraud.

"[Jiyane] lured his victims on Facebook after pretending to be in the film industry and offering jobs to unsuspecting women. He promised his victims work in the industry, while he promised that others would promote his clothing label," said police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza.

READ | Pretoria serial rapist robbed victims before raping them

The women travelled from Middelburg in Mpumalanga, Hammanskraal, KwaMhlanga, Soweto, Vosloorus and Westonaria.

"As soon as his targets gave in to his entices (sic), Jiyane would inbox them on Facebook and WhatsApp and request their photos. He would later arrange a meeting with them and requested that they travel by taxi to Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg. This is where he would ambush them… and later strangle them before raping and robbing them of their belongings," Kweza said.

The court heard that Jiyane robbed the women of their cellular phones and bank cards and later raped them. In some cases, he forced the women into oral sex.

Jiyane was arrested in the Angelo informal settlement in March 2020. He was initially charged with three cases with the remainder added later, Kweza said.

The case was built on evidence gathered from Facebook, and six of the women positively identified Jiyane at an identity parade.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautenggender-based violencerape
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
30% - 1663 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
4% - 239 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
29% - 1612 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
7% - 365 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
30% - 1686 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.80
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,759.17
+0.4%
Silver
23.37
+0.8%
Palladium
2,630.01
0.0%
Platinum
1,023.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
71.31
-0.2%
Top 40
63,277
0.0%
All Share
69,402
0.0%
Resource 10
69,676
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,971
0.0%
Financial 15
13,451
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo