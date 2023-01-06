43m ago

Boksburg tanker blast: Mom buries four children, five months after burying husband

Alex Patrick
Mourners at the funeral of four people who died in a horror explosion in Boksburg.
Alex Patrick
  • The funeral of four siblings who died in the gas tanker blast in Boksburg was held on Thursday.
  • Many people attended the funeral, including motorcycle club members and politicians.
  • The death toll stands at 37.

As a mother said goodbye to her four children on Thursday after they were killed when a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve, police combed the site of the blast to search for missing people.

Jamel Eales, 16, and her brothers Sebastiaan, 14, Adrian, 12, and Gerrie Brits, 10, lost their lives when a liquid gas tanker became stuck under a bridge in Boksburg, ignited and exploded, killing eight bystanders.

The death toll later climbed and it now stands at 37. Several people are fighting for their lives in hospital. 

According to a report the City's Disaster and Emergency Management sent to Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell on Wednesday, two people are still missing. Whether they died in the blast or were transported to a hospital is unknown.

The funeral of the four children was held at Thrive Church and was attended by family, friends, politicians, motorcycle clubs and well-wishers.

Mother Rosetta Brits was burying her children only five months after burying her husband, Johannes.

A social worker read her tribute to her children because she was too fragile to stand before the congregation.

In it, she addressed each child and said: 

We all love you and know that you are in a better place.

Frans Eales, Jamel's father, thanked the community for their help and kindness and said he would miss his daughter and her brothers.

Their little sister, Dezi Brits, made an emotionally charged tribute to her siblings.  She cried loudly throughout the funeral service but managed to walk onto the stage with a family member.

"You're in my heart, and I won't forget you," she said before she sobbed in the family member's arms.

She is now the eldest child. Her two younger brothers, Patrick and Daniel, sat on the floor in front of the wooden coffins. They said they would miss their siblings.

Various motorcycle clubs arrived at the funeral of
Members of the various motorcycle clubs mark the f
"You always made time for us and took us with you on outings," they added.

According to the family, Jamel was loving, friendly and funny. Sebastiaan was the joker who made people laugh. Adrian was a good boy who cared a lot about people and wanted to make a difference in the world, and Gerrie loved to give hugs and was always smiling. 

Their aunt, Elsa Eales, said the children were with their "papa" now.

READ | Death toll climbs to 37 in Boksburg tanker explosion

The programme included messages from the family.

Grandfather Brian Eales wrote that he was heartbroken over their deaths.

"I will miss you because you came and said good morning to me every day. I take comfort knowing that I will see you again one day."

The pastor asked if anyone else wanted to speak to the congregation.

Crusaders MC local chapter shepherd Dannie Kieser said that although people think motorcycle club members are "bulletproof" under their thick skins, they are actually soft-hearted people.

He broke down as he told them that they wanted to tell the congregation to "love one another like they are never coming back".

Rosetta Brits being comforted by family members at
Rosetta Brits carries the coffin of Gerrie, the yo
Members of the Crusaders Motorcycle Club bring the
A member of the African Christian Democratic Party also offered some advice: "Don't put trust in man, but in God."

He said the family would receive councillors and other guests, but they should always remember the Holy Spirit.

Campbell was absent from the private service but sent a proxy with a message from the City. 

"[We want you to know] that we share your grief, and we are experiencing your pain, and your loss is our loss."

The woman standing in place of the mayor broke down as she read that the tragedy had brought to mind "how precious life is and how quickly it can be taken away from us".

The service ended with a slideshow of images of the children, including pictures of them with Father Christmas.

The fact that the children never got to celebrate Christmas was not lost on mourners. Their presents remain unopened at home.

There was a hearse each for the children. The family followed their coffins and said their final goodbyes.

The street was lined with motorcyclists who revved their engines in salute as the hearses drove past.

Mourners close to the family said the children would be cremated.

ALSO READ | 'We are burning': KZN man in desperate search for sisters who went missing after Boksburg explosion

It is understood that the children were walking home when the tanker exploded. 

Jamel's boyfriend, Ian De Langa, 25, was with the siblings.

Jamel, De Langa and Gerrie died instantly. Sebastiaan was airlifted to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital but died just after he arrived.

Adrian died later that evening at Far East Hospital.

Police have not confirmed whether their search for the missing peopleyielded any success on Thursday.


