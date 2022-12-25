56m ago

add bookmark

Boksburg tanker explosion: Police arrest driver for culpable homicide after 15 confirmed dead

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police have arrested the driver of a gas tanker after it exploded in Boksburg, killing 15.
  • Three staff members - a driver and two nurses - from Tambo Memorial Hospital were among the dead. 
  • Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko were at the hospital to assess the damage.

Police said on Sunday that the 32-year-old driver has been charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide, negligent causing of an explosion resulting in death, and malicious damage to property. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that the gas tanker got stuck trying to drive through a low bridge and impact resulted in the explosion, police say. The tanker was apparently travelling from Richards Bay to Botswana.

The driver had not been harmed in the incident. On Sunday Health Minister Joe Phaahla said: "The information, if true, knowing what he was carrying… he did anticipate trouble, and it was alleged that he actually tried to warn people to keep far [away]. That is the story one is getting."

Scores were injured during the incident on Saturday. Fifteen people, including a 10-year-old, have died. One family had lost four relatives in the incident. 

Phaahla said three staff members - a driver and two nurses - from Tambo Memorial Hospital were among the dead.

boksburg tanker explosion
A destroyed firetruck that attended the scene of a fuel tanker explosion.

An estimated 24 patients and 13 staff members were in the hospital's emergency unit at the time of the explosion and sustained severe burns. All of them were transferred to neighbouring hospitals.

The truck carrying liquified petroleum gas exploded after catching fire when it got stuck under a bridge about 100 metres from the hospital, News24 reported earlier on Sunday.

On Sunday, Phaahla and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko were at the hospital to assess the infrastructure and medical equipment damaged as a result of the truck explosion.

He said major structural damage was reported at the accident scene, as well as at the emergency unit and x-ray departments of the hospital.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
46% - 4911 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 253 votes
It makes no difference
52% - 5626 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,798.44
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.92
+3.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo