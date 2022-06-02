Bolt driver alleged to have threatened and shot at 2 Gauteng matrics

Two Gauteng matric boys were allegedly held at gunpoint and one was robbed by a Bolt driver on Saturday.

It is alleged that the Bolt driver shot at the boys as they tried to flee.

Gauteng police have confirmed that a case was opened and the matter is being investigated.

Two Gauteng matric boys are traumatised following an incident where they were allegedly held at gunpoint by a Bolt driver on Saturday at around 10:30.

Allegations are that the Bolt driver picked the boys up from Bromhof and was supposed to drop them in Constantia Kloof.

However, he allegedly did not stop at the desired location, but instead continued driving until he came to a stop and pointed a gun at them.

The boys immediately jumped out of the car and ran in opposite directions, but this did not stop the Bolt driver from allegedly shooting at them as they fled.

One of the boys hid behind a tree in the hope of staying safe, but the driver allegedly saw him, approached him and pointed a gun at him demanding he hand over his phone.

The mother of one of the boys who chose to remain anonymous said her son recalled hearing gunshots when the Bolt driver approached his friend.

"My son said the driver fired the shots in the direction of the one boy who hid behind the tree... that he pointed a gun at him and demanded that he give him everything he had.

"The boy handed the Bolt driver his phone, a R100 note and out of nervousness and started taking off his shoes, but the driver looked at his shoes and walked away," said the mother of the other boy who was also in the car.

She added:

When my boy heard those shots, he thought his friend was shot dead.

After the Bolt driver fled the scene, the two boys who were still in absolute panic came out of their hiding places.

They eventually found each other and started walking to one of the homes of one of the boys in Constantia Kloof.

She said the boys were petrified when they entered her house.

"It took hours to calm the boys down, especially the one boy who had the gun directly pointed to his forehead.

"I struggled to even calm them down and eventually I called the friend's dad and the police came and took their statements.

She added:

It has been an absolute nightmare. I was forced to relive that moment when we watched video footage caught by one of the neighbour's cameras that shows how the boys ran in opposite directions for their lives. I can't help but cry.

The father of the teen who was robbed at gunpoint said his son was still "heavily traumatised". His son was the one who had requested the ride.

"He is not taking it very well and we have done all that we can by seeking trauma counselling, psychologists but this is something that is gonna stay with him for the rest of his life," said the man who preferred to remain anonymous.

In light of other alleged Bolt incidents, the father expressed his concerns about the service.

"We've heard so many Bolt stories that you start to wonder what's going on with this service," the father said.

The boy's father had since questioned if the e-hailing service had a duty and care towards its customers.

"This whole episode with Bolt has been ridiculous and has made me question how they treat and monitor their drivers.

"Once my son's phone was stolen you can not speak to Bolt, the only thing there is an email address of which we tried to email, but only got a response 18 hours later.

"I installed Bolt to use the emergency number, but there was no response, they only responded 12 hours later; by then you cannot track the driver and we cannot assist in finding the suspect," said the father.

News24 had asked Bolt for comment. However, the company wanted the names of the clients before responding - the victims' parents were reluctant to give their names to News24.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed that a case had been opened and that investigations were underway.

