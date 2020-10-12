Bolt driver shot dead, colleague 'linked to the incident' suspended

A Bolt taxi driver was shot dead in East London on Monday

He was killed after an argument shortly after midnight.

A man has been arrested, and the motive could become clearer when he appears in court.

A Bolt taxi driver was shot dead in East London in the early hours of Monday morning, police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said.

He was allegedly killed after an argument at a filling station in Quigney, East London, about 00:30.

Tonjeni said the motive was not yet clear.

Police have in the meantime arrested a 48-year-old man who will appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The e-hailing company said the incident was reported through the Bolt platform by a Bolt passenger.

"Bolt’s High Priority team was activated immediately, and the Bolt driver linked to the incident was suspended from the platform," said country manager Gareth Taylor.

Investigation

He did not provide further details on how the driver was linked to the shooting.

Taylor said Bolt would co-operate with the police investigation and and urged anyone with information to contact the East London police station.

"Bolt unequivocally condemns any violence of any form directed towards ride-hailing passengers or drivers because it believes that every South African has the right to move around without risk of harm, intimidation or coercion, or fear of death or injury."

It was not known whether the incident was related to a protest by e-hailing drivers from Bolt and Uber in some parts of the country on Monday.

Some of the drivers who use these platforms were participating in convoy pickets on Monday, alleging exploitation.



Taylor said if a memorandum is handed over, a representative will be made available to collect it.

He said the company has electronic and face-to-face ways for drivers to raise concerns, and the company welcomes their feedback.