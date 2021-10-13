5m ago

Bomb scare disrupts bail hearing of axed Mpumalanga MEC charged with murder, attempted murder

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A bomb scare has disrupted the bail application of dismissed Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi.
  • The Mbombela Magistrate's Court was evacuated after threats of a bomb in the building.
  • Msibi is facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

The court hearing the bail application of former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi was forced to adjourn on Wednesday due to a bomb scare.

The Mbombela Magistrate's Court was evacuated following the threat, the SABC reported.

Msibi was applying for bail after he handed himself over to authorities earlier this week.

He and two co-accused face two counts of murder and a charge of attempted murder. The charges stem from a shooting at the Mbombela Cayotes Shisa Nyama on 22 August in which Dingaan Ngwenya and Sindela Lubisi were killed a third person was wounded.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtseni-Tsipane announced on Monday that Msibi, who was the MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs, was fired with immediate effect

The province's Cogta MEC Busisiwe Shiba will act in Msibi's place.

The premier said on Tuesday that the seriousness of the charges as well as the impact it would have on Msibi's work were taken into consideration.

Msibi has been relegated to the benches of the Mpumalanga legislature as an ordinary member.

The bail hearing continues.

