Bongani Bongo gets the chop as ANC reshuffles its parliamentary caucus

Jason Felix
Bongani Bongo.
Tebogo Letsie
  • The ANC in Parliament has made several changes to the leadership of oversight committees.
  • Most notably, former Minister of State Security Bongani Bongo has been axed as the home affairs committee chair.
  • He is set to be replaced by Mosa Chabane.

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo has been reduced to an ordinary member of Parliament after being sacked as a committee chairperson in an ANC driven shake-up of parliamentary committees.

Bongo was suspended from the position as committee chairperson after the ANC implemented its strict step-aside rule for members facing criminal charges.

Bongo, his ex-wife Sandile Nkosi, his brother Sipho, as well as Robert Burwise, Patrick Donald Chirwa, Harrington Sizwakhendaba Dhlamini, Blessing Mduduzi Singwane, David Boy Dube, Vusi Willem Magagula, Bongani Louis Henry Sibiya, Elmon Lawrence Mdaka, and Sibongile Mercy Mdaka, were arrested last October.

They were charged alongside four companies and are all out on bail.

The charges emanated from alleged illegal land deals, including the purchase of a farm, Naauwpoort in Emalahleni, for R37.5 million by the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements on behalf of the eMalahleni municipality.

The matter was postponed to 2022.

On Friday, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina announced sweeping changes after some committee chairpersons and MPs were promoted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet earlier this month.

ANC MP Mosa Chabane was named as Bongo's replacement.

Chabane had been elected acting chairperson on several occasions when the committee met.

Bongo was expected to serve on the committee as a regular member.

Kenny Jacobs would take over as chairperson of the Health Committee after its previous chairperson, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, was appointed Deputy Minister of Health.

Former Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Fikile Xasa was set to take over the Cogta oversight committee from Faith Muthambi.

Muthambi, a former communications minister, moves to the environment, forestry, and fisheries oversight committee, previously led by Xasa.

Tandi Mahambehlala, who led the international relations oversight committee, trades places with Supra Mahumapelo, who chaired the tourism committee.

Mahambehlala had been outspoken against international relations minister Naledi Pandor over the controversial New York project that was meant to house South Africa's diplomats.

A report on the matter concluded R118 million was paid for land that did not exist.

Rosina Semenya would lead the newly established human settlements committee, while Robert Mashego would chair the water and sanitation committee.

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa takes over as chairperson of the higher education, science and innovation committee, after former chair Philemon Mapulane was promoted to national Cabinet.

Nonkosi Quennie Mvana would now fill Mondli Gungubele's role as social development committee chairperson.

Gungubele is now Minister in the Presidency.

ANC MP in the National Council of Province Zukiswa Ncitha is no longer the select committee's on petitions chairperson, as Zolani Mkiva takes over.

