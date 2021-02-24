Bongani Bongo says evidence presented in his corruption trial is 'threadbare thin'

Corruption-accused ANC MP Bongani Bongo believes there is little evidence against him as his corruption trial draws to a close.

Bongo is accused of attempting to disrupt a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom by allegedly bribing the evidence leader, Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

Bongo has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Corruption accused ANC MP Bongani Bongo says the allegation that he attempted to stop a 2017 parliamentary inquiry into Eskom is "threadbare thin" and virtually impossible.

On Wednesday, the Western Cape High Court heard a Section 174 application to dismiss the case, based on the evidence presented so far.

Bongo has pleaded not guilty to a corruption charge emanating from an accusation that he tried to disrupt a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom on 10 October 2017, by allegedly bribing Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the inquiry's evidence leader.

READ | Bongani Bongo believes there's no case against him as trial nears end

In his initial affidavit, Vanara claimed Bongo asked him to fake an illness and take sick leave because the inquiry could not proceed in his absence.

But advocate Mike Hellens SC, Bongo's counsel, argued that Vanara had no power to delay or stop the inquiry.

"Quite how it would assist Mr Bongo, who had no interest in the commission to delay and/or stop the inquiry into Eskom's affairs, is not explained. Indeed, as a matter of fact, if not also of law, Vanara had no power to delay and or stop the inquiry into Eskom's affairs.

Understanding

"To have asked him to do so would be, by definition, and to the understanding of any person within parliamentary circles or any person applying their mind plainly and logically to the facts, would have been to ask the impossible," he said.

Bongo has denied having made any offer or suggestion to Vanara aimed at derailing or interfering with the inquiry into Eskom.

He has also denied offering money in any form to achieve any purpose at all.

He said:

"One searches in vain for gratifications in the combined summons. No amount is mentioned. No bank accounts are mentioned. No finite amount is mentioned. Nothing is alleged to have been agreed upon."

State prosecutor Thersia du Toit-Smit said Bongo had clear intent to bribe Vanara.

"He said fake illness. Name your price. I [Bongo] will pay you the money. If Vanara would have named his price, we would not have been here. But Mr Bongo had clear intention. Mr Vanara acted with integrity. His credibility was not affected because he did not accept the bribe," she said.

In 2017, former president Jacob Zuma announced an inquiry into the power utility following several allegations of corruption.

Vanara claimed, in his initial affidavit, that Bongo had allegedly offered him a cash bribe.

READ ALSO | Bongo only wanted to discuss merits of two inquiries, not bribe evidence leader, court hears

All Vanara allegedly had to do was "name the price" and explain to Bongo how he would help to stop the inquiry.

Bongo would, in turn, go back to the "Eskom people" and explain Vanara's plan to stop the inquiry and the price they would have to pay for his (Vanara's) assistance.

Money would then be given to Bongo, who would hand it over to Vanara, the State alleges.

Judgment on the Section 174 application (to discharge Bongo) will be handed down on Friday.