41m ago

add bookmark

Bongani Bongo's bribery case postponed again

Jason Felix
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bongani Bongo.
Bongani Bongo.
Photo: Adrian de Kock
  • Former state security Minister Bongani Bongo will be back in the Cape Magistrate's Court in November.
  • Bongo faces charges of bribery after he allegedly offered to pay a senior parliamentary official to collapse an inquiry into Eskom.
  • Bongo is Parliament's home affairs committee chairperson.

The pre-trial proceedings of former state security minister Bongani Bongo have been postponed to November with an eye on a trial date for early next year.

Bongo made a virtual appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of corruption for the alleged bribery of advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

His lawyer, Jean-Chris de Jager, said the matter would be heard on 27 November.

READ | Bongani Bongo back in court this week

Bongo is accused of trying to disrupt a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom on 10 October 2017.

In 2017, former president Jacob Zuma announced an inquiry into the power utility following several allegations of corruption.

According to an affidavit by Vanara, who was the inquiry's evidence leader at the time, Bongo asked him to fake an illness and take sick leave because the inquiry could not proceed in his absence.

Bongo also allegedly offered Vanara, who was also the former acting registrar of members' interests in Parliament, a cash bribe.

All Vanara had to do was "name the price" and explain to Bongo how he would help to stop the inquiry.

Bongo would, in turn, go back to the "Eskom people" and explain Vanara's plan to stop the inquiry and the price they would have to pay for his (Vanara's) assistance.

Money would then be given to Bongo who would hand it over to Vanara.

Bongo currently serves as the chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.

Related Links
Floyd Shivambu could soon hear from NPA about his assault charge
Home affairs dept's budget cut of R562m will have 'minimal effect' on performance
IEC advises Parliament to start electoral reform as soon as possible
Read more on:
bongani bongocape towncourtscrime
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3833 votes
No I would not
30% - 4654 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 6909 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.39
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
22.83
(-0.31)
ZAR/EUR
20.56
(+0.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.45
(-0.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.27)
Gold
1954.08
(-0.14)
Silver
26.96
(-1.73)
Platinum
962.00
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2164.00
(-0.71)
All Share
57019.78
(-0.70)
Top 40
52710.74
(-0.70)
Financial 15
10113.29
(-1.11)
Industrial 25
74875.95
(-1.14)
Resource 10
59161.91
(+0.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

5h ago

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo