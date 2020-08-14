Bongani Bongo's bribery case postponed again

Former state security Minister Bongani Bongo will be back in the Cape Magistrate's Court in November.

Bongo faces charges of bribery after he allegedly offered to pay a senior parliamentary official to collapse an inquiry into Eskom.

Bongo is Parliament's home affairs committee chairperson.

The pre-trial proceedings of former state security minister Bongani Bongo have been postponed to November with an eye on a trial date for early next year.

Bongo made a virtual appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of corruption for the alleged bribery of advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

His lawyer, Jean-Chris de Jager, said the matter would be heard on 27 November.

Bongo is accused of trying to disrupt a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom on 10 October 2017.

In 2017, former president Jacob Zuma announced an inquiry into the power utility following several allegations of corruption.

According to an affidavit by Vanara, who was the inquiry's evidence leader at the time, Bongo asked him to fake an illness and take sick leave because the inquiry could not proceed in his absence.

Bongo also allegedly offered Vanara, who was also the former acting registrar of members' interests in Parliament, a cash bribe.

All Vanara had to do was "name the price" and explain to Bongo how he would help to stop the inquiry.

Bongo would, in turn, go back to the "Eskom people" and explain Vanara's plan to stop the inquiry and the price they would have to pay for his (Vanara's) assistance.

Money would then be given to Bongo who would hand it over to Vanara.

Bongo currently serves as the chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.