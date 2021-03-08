Bongani Bongo's ex-wife in court for alleged corruption, money laundering

Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo's ex-wife, Sandile Nkosi, made a brief appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court, facing charges of corruption and money laundering.

Nkosi handed herself over to the Hawks earlier on Monday morning, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

She was granted R10 000 bail. Nkosi joins the ANC MP and 10 others in the case.

READ | ANC MP Bongani Bongo, 10 others accused of 'dubious land deals' totalling almost R124m

The group collectively faces charges of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, Ngwema said.

"It is alleged that Nkosi received R1 million from Singwane Attorneys after the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements (DoHS) paid R52 milion to Singwane Attorneys, without any basis for such payment," Ngwema said.

"She never had any business dealings with Singwane Attorneys, nor was she a client who gave Singwane Attorneys instructions to institute a civil action for claim of any money.

ALSO READ | It was a political gimmick - ANC MP Bongani Bongo after corruption case dismissed

"Importantly, Singwane Attorneys were appointed by the DoHS on recommendations by Bongo. Furthermore, payments by the DoHS to Singwane Attorneys were recommended by Bongo."

Nkosi is expected to appear again in court, along with her co-accused on 4 May.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.