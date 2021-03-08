1h ago

add bookmark

Bongani Bongo's ex-wife in court for alleged corruption, money laundering

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC MP Bongani Bongo outside the Western Cape High Court.
ANC MP Bongani Bongo outside the Western Cape High Court.
PHOTO: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo's ex-wife, Sandile Nkosi, made a brief appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court, facing charges of corruption and money laundering.

Nkosi handed herself over to the Hawks earlier on Monday morning, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

She was granted R10 000 bail. Nkosi joins the ANC MP and 10 others in the case.

READ | ANC MP Bongani Bongo, 10 others accused of 'dubious land deals' totalling almost R124m

The group collectively faces charges of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, Ngwema said.

"It is alleged that Nkosi received R1 million from Singwane Attorneys after the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements (DoHS) paid R52 milion to Singwane Attorneys, without any basis for such payment," Ngwema said. 

"She never had any business dealings with Singwane Attorneys, nor was she a client who gave Singwane Attorneys instructions to institute a civil action for claim of any money.

ALSO READ | It was a political gimmick - ANC MP Bongani Bongo after corruption case dismissed

"Importantly, Singwane Attorneys were appointed by the DoHS on recommendations by Bongo. Furthermore, payments by the DoHS to Singwane Attorneys were recommended by Bongo."

Nkosi is expected to appear again in court, along with her co-accused on 4 May. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bongani bongosandile nkosinelspruitmpumalangacourtcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4311 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2918 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4116 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.51
(-1.33)
ZAR/GBP
21.44
(-1.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.40
(-0.80)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.09)
Gold
1690.76
(-0.95)
Silver
25.17
(-0.91)
Platinum
1125.00
(-0.83)
Brent Crude
70.77
(0.00)
Palladium
2319.00
(-0.38)
All Share
68105.15
(-0.24)
Top 40
62579.57
(-0.33)
Financial 15
12757.96
(-0.01)
Industrial 25
86919.23
(-0.79)
Resource 10
70994.38
(+0.27)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo