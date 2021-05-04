45m ago

add bookmark

Bongani Bongo's land sale corruption case postponed to next year

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bongani Bongo.
Bongani Bongo.
Adrian de Kock
  • The corruption trial against Bongani Bongo and others has been set down for 2022. 
  • Bongo and his co-accused face a total of 69 counts of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. 
  • Bongo has been charged alongside his ex-wife and brother. 

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo plans on applying for his corruption case to be struck off the court roll - this, after it was postponed to next year. 

Bongo and his co-accused appeared briefly in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. They face a collective 69 counts for corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said although the State wanted the trial set down for August or September, it was postponed to January and February 2022 due to the unavailability of some of the defence team members.

READ | Nafiz Modack in court, his supporters shout 'we love you'

Outside court, Bongo told eNCA that his case was an "abuse of state institutions in favour of those who think they are ruling".

"There is nothing that links me to this alleged crime, nothing whatsoever that links me to this crime that they are saying was committed. We will do representations, after which we will apply that it must be struck off the roll because it appears to that there is no case. I have studied all the court documents and indictments, and there appears to be no case against anyone who is involved," he said.

Bongo, however, provided no evidence for these claims. 

Bongo, his ex-wife Sandile Nkosi, his brother Sipho, as well as Robert Burwise, Patrick Donald Chirwa, Harrington Sizwakhendaba Dhlamini, Blessing Mduduzi Singwane, David Boy Dube, Vusi Willem Magagula, Bongani Louis Henry Sibiya, Elmon Lawrence Mdaka, and Sibongile Mercy Mdaka, were arrested in October last year.

They are charged alongside four companies and are all out on bail. 

Their charges emanate from alleged illegal land deals, including the purchase of a farm, Naauwpoort in Emalahleni, for R37.5 million by the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements on behalf of the eMalahleni municipality. 

"It is alleged that some of the accused acted in common concert and with a common purpose, to exploit the normal phenomenon of purchase of land by the government and misrepresented facts to the [Department of Human Settlements] regarding ownership and true sale price of the farm Naauwpoort," said the NPA.

The real owner of the farm is alleged to have been paid only R15 million from the R37.5 million.

Meanwhile, Dhlamini, Singwane and Dube will be back in court on 25 May to apply for their bail conditions to be relaxed. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bongani bongombombelampumalangacorruptioncourts
Lottery
Six people strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 2341 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2204 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 243 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.49
(+0.7)
GBP/ZAR
20.08
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.19
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,790.41
(-0.2)
Silver
26.95
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,250.50
(+1.4)
Brent Crude
67.56
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,999.84
(+0.9)
All Share
66,516
(-0.1)
Top 40
60,731
(-0.1)
Financial 15
12,091
(-0.5)
Industrial 25
85,043
(-0.6)
Resource 10
69,147
(+0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo