Bongani Bongo's land sale corruption case postponed to next year

The corruption trial against Bongani Bongo and others has been set down for 2022.

Bongo and his co-accused face a total of 69 counts of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Bongo has been charged alongside his ex-wife and brother.

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo plans on applying for his corruption case to be struck off the court roll - this, after it was postponed to next year.



Bongo and his co-accused appeared briefly in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. They face a collective 69 counts for corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said although the State wanted the trial set down for August or September, it was postponed to January and February 2022 due to the unavailability of some of the defence team members.

Outside court, Bongo told eNCA that his case was an "abuse of state institutions in favour of those who think they are ruling".



"There is nothing that links me to this alleged crime, nothing whatsoever that links me to this crime that they are saying was committed. We will do representations, after which we will apply that it must be struck off the roll because it appears to that there is no case. I have studied all the court documents and indictments, and there appears to be no case against anyone who is involved," he said.

Bongo, however, provided no evidence for these claims.

ANC MP Bongani Bongo is preparing to challenge the decision in court if an appeal against the step-aside directive to the NEC is not entertained. | @QaanitahHunter https://t.co/yV99HQeAa2 — News24 (@News24) May 4, 2021

Bongo, his ex-wife Sandile Nkosi, his brother Sipho, as well as Robert Burwise, Patrick Donald Chirwa, Harrington Sizwakhendaba Dhlamini, Blessing Mduduzi Singwane, David Boy Dube, Vusi Willem Magagula, Bongani Louis Henry Sibiya, Elmon Lawrence Mdaka, and Sibongile Mercy Mdaka, were arrested in October last year.

They are charged alongside four companies and are all out on bail.

Their charges emanate from alleged illegal land deals, including the purchase of a farm, Naauwpoort in Emalahleni, for R37.5 million by the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements on behalf of the eMalahleni municipality.

"It is alleged that some of the accused acted in common concert and with a common purpose, to exploit the normal phenomenon of purchase of land by the government and misrepresented facts to the [Department of Human Settlements] regarding ownership and true sale price of the farm Naauwpoort," said the NPA.

The real owner of the farm is alleged to have been paid only R15 million from the R37.5 million.

Meanwhile, Dhlamini, Singwane and Dube will be back in court on 25 May to apply for their bail conditions to be relaxed.