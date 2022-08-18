1h ago

add bookmark

Bookkeeper's 135-year sentence for defrauding Covid-19 relief fund

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede defrauded the Ters fund of more than R11m.
Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede defrauded the Ters fund of more than R11m.
Silindelo Masikane/ Twitter
  • Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede was sentenced to 135 years for defrauding the UIF TERS fund.
  • National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said some sentences would run concurrently and he will serve 20 years behind bars. 
  • Gumede was a private bookkeeping consultant for the companies whose credentials he used to apply for the fund. 

A bookkeeper who defrauded the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) of more than R11 million has been given a 135-year jail term.

On Thursday,  the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede to the hefty sentence for defrauding the UIF of more than R11 million in Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funds. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said some sentences would run concurrently, and Gumede would serve an effective 20 years behind bars. 

Gumede, who was arrested in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in August last year following an investigation by the Hawks, processed fraudulent TERS claims on behalf of four Gauteng bakeries, including Country Pies and LPG Clotilda.

READ | NPA boss charged with corruption wins court battle to have indictment amended before trial starts

He worked as a private bookkeeping consultant for the bakeries.

Mjonondwane said the companies were Gumede's private clients but had not submitted applications for the relief fund to the Department of Labour which processed applications and disbursed the funds at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

She told News24 Gumede acted alone in committing the crimes as he had all the bakeries' credentials. 

According to the NPA charge sheet, Gumede purported to be an employee of the companies he defrauded. 

He submitted the same FNB account for all applications. 

In sentencing Gumede for 32 counts of fraud, Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi said Gumede exploited the Covid-19 measures meant to help the needy, saying he "unashamedly exploited the system meant to assist the poor". 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npagautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Here are your Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
10% - 2475 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
52% - 12639 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
34% - 8158 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 810 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.87
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.13
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.02
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,759.58
-0.1%
Silver
19.57
-1.2%
Palladium
2,160.71
+0.8%
Platinum
915.51
-1.5%
Brent Crude
93.65
+1.4%
Top 40
64,184
+0.0%
All Share
71,011
+0.1%
Resource 10
63,890
+1.0%
Industrial 25
86,864
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,201
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

16h ago

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo